Kamala Harris Gives Another Train Wreck Answer, This Time on Russia

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 21, 2022 9:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Vice President Kamala Harris spent the weekend at the Munich Security Conference with a diplomatic assignment from President Joe Biden to bolster western alliances and deter Russia from invading Ukraine. 

During a back-and-forth with reporters about the tense situation, Harris reiterated Biden's belief that President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade the country but then attempted to argue a looming sanctions package will deter him from doing so. 

In addition, Harris was asked about the impact a war in Europe could have on everyday Americans. She answered by explaining Americans may have to simply deal with higher energy prices or other consequences. While she claimed the administration is attempting to mitigate the harm, she did not give specifics. 

Meanwhile, Biden abruptly canceled a planned trip to Delaware for President's Day and remains at the White House.

"On Sunday, the President will remain at the White House and has no public events scheduled," the White House released in an updated schedule. 

