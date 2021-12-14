NYT: Biden's People Are Totally Fine with Crashing Violently into the Wall Pushing Failed Economic Agenda

Again, there is this thing called follow through, guys. The Biden White House says the economy is going well. The have the data sets. It’s just no one believes them because their paychecks have been consumed by inflation. Also, COVID is still around. Yes, you can’t blame a virus on a president. That’s true, though the liberal media blamed Trump for it. Biden decided to go all-in and say that if he was elected, he would shut COVID down. Instead, more Americans have died under Biden’s watch than under the previous Trump administration. It hasn’t been shut down.

This is classic overpromising with dashes of insanity, like thinking the virus would subside if a Democrat were elected. I know that latter word is controversial since there is no way 81 million people voted for this guy. He might have received 81 million votes, but that’s not the same thing. Inflation is at its worst in 30 years—and this White House is braindead on the matter. Just like in Afghanistan, this president simply cannot deal with the pace. Biden is too old, slow, and stupid to keep up. What’s worse is that the Biden cabal has no plans on altering their messaging strategy (via NYT):

President Biden and his top aides are struggling to bridge the gap between the economy they want to celebrate and the one that has left many Americans anxious and frustrated, as a record-setting recovery collides with prolonged inflation and an ongoing pandemic that has left consumers deeply pessimistic. The challenge begins with a disbelief of sorts among Mr. Biden’s economic advisers. They insist the job market, with a 4.2 percent unemployment rate, has never been better, delivering wage gains for lower-paid workers that Mr. Biden believes will help lift more people into the middle class. They say those benefits will endure for years, even once inflation, which last -month accelerated at its fastest pace in 40 years, cools down. The struggle is also entwined with Mr. Biden’s fight against Covid. Administration officials say that the anxiety voters are expressing to pollsters is less about the economy and the president’s handling of it and more an expression of pent-up frustration with a pandemic that has persisted for nearly two years. White House officials say they have no plans to shift Mr. Biden’s messaging on economic issues, even as poll after poll shows his approval ratings in decline and voter worry over inflation swamping all other views of the economy. Their strategy remains focused on stressing the administration’s work to spread vaccinations and end the pandemic without further lockdowns, cheering the nation’s progress in economic growth and promising that Mr. Biden’s policies will bring down prices for oil, food and consumer goods. “Every economic indicator shows an economy that is growing, that is stronger, that is creating jobs, that is putting more money in people’s pockets, and that is in part a result of President Biden’s economic agenda,” Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director, said in an interview. “I think what you hear from the president is that he understands that when people experience a higher price at the grocery store or at the gas pump that has an impact on their budget, and so he’s doing everything in his power to bring those prices down.”

The disconnect isn’t just with the staff. It’s with Joey boy as well. The piece is littered with quotes that could be read as copy for an advertisement dealing with people afflicted by dementia. The inflation fiasco is not transitory. The liberal media can’t even defend this terrible situation. Instead, they’ve told American voters to just suck it up and deal with high food and gas prices. Biden is placing a lot of faith in the liberal media keeping him afloat. I don’t know why? His approvals are approaching the 20s. It’s the classic ‘it’s not me that’s out of touch. It’s just everyone else is wrong’ moment.