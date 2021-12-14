Biden Report on Money Laundering Shines Spotlight on a Familiar Figure Yet Again

It’s like these guys know they can get caught but just don’t care. It’s pretty ballsy, but it’s become a hallmark characteristic of the Biden family. They did nothing wrong, but whatever you might think is an issue will never be done again. It’s a bizarre response to the various ethics inquiries into the family’s government access dealing days. It’s a web that’s intricate in the sense that Joe Biden is pretty much kept off the books—somewhat.

The deal with CEFC China Energy that fell through in 2017 was especially egregious. The Biden family got millions for their time. Joe Biden was involved despite saying he wasn’t aware of his son’s dealings. And it was with a company that had connections to China’s communist party—no shock. It was all corroborated by former associate Tony Bobulinski who was interviewed by the FBI and turned over all pertinent documents and devices. This deal was hashed out when Joe was still VP. It shows he’s compromised. The media didn’t care. Now, with Hunter Biden selling stick-figure art for insane sums of money the list of purchasers has remained a secret. The art world is notorious for money laundering, and the Biden White House sort of admitted that. In doing so, they’ve dragged Hunter back into the mix (via Daily Wire):

Hunter “The Artist” Biden may need to review the latest report issued by his father’s White House, warning potential illicit actors about the dangers of making a living in the money laundering business. Flagged by Senior Ethics Fellow at Project of Government Oversight Walter Shaub, the White House released a document titled “United States Strategy on Countering Corruption.” The report also stated that the U.S. government would “also hold accountable those who choose to engage in corruption. As part of this effort, the U.S. Government will enforce existing rules using proven tools, while also working with the Congress on new authorities to take on the corruption challenge as it stands today.” This past year, Hunter Biden announced his decision to enter the art world. Shortly thereafter, buyers began shelling out boatloads of cash for the “esteemed” painter’s work.

The report continues: “Built-in opacity, lack of stable and predictable pricing, and inherent cross-border transportability of goods sold, make the market optimal for illicit value transfer, sanctions evasion, and corruption.” /2https://t.co/N6NnP1MWBs — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 6, 2021

This is more of a brazen network than the Clinton Foundation which was a legit slush fund for the Clinton family. Okay, fine—it was a bank where the wealthy and well-connected ‘donated’ a huge sum of money to the foundation to buy favors. That, in turn, would lead to a rather lucrative socioeconomic event benefitting the donor mightily somewhere down the line. As with any investment, some favors took more time—but the Clintons always came through for their partners. With Biden, it’s a shady artwork deal for his disgraced failure of a son where tons of money can just be dumped for these pieces of art—no question asked. The Bidens can’t be bought either, right? They’re special or something.