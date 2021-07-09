The White House Crafted Hunter Biden's Secretive Art Sale Scheme: Report

Hunter Biden's new lucrative passion project — artwork created by blowing paint through straws — has raised eyebrows over concerns that buyers' identities will be kept secret while an art dealer will be the one making decisions on who is and isn't allowed to fork over $75,000 to $500,000 for one of the first son's creations.

As it turns out, the whole scheme was organized behind the scenes by the White House to supposedly keep Hunter Biden from knowing who's purchasing his art, according to new reporting:

White House officials have helped craft an agreement under which purchases of Hunter Biden’s artwork — which could be listed at prices as high as $500,000 — will be kept confidential from even the artist himself, in an attempt to avoid ethical issues that could arise as a presidential family member tries to sell a product with a highly subjective value.

More specifically, Hunter Biden's attorney — not the one with whom Hunter repeatedly used the n-word and complained about "Hennesy prices" — and White House officials teamed up to formulate the opaque agreement under which Hunter can continue to profit off his family name.

The White House-ordained scheme will allow virtually anyone — including perhaps foreign nationals, American lobbyists, or individuals seeking to cozy up to the first family — to try buying favor or access. And if you've seen the art Hunter's produced so far, it's hard to fathom anyone forking over tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars for any other reason.

As Guy pointed out recently, "these paintings are worth 500-grand the same way that Hunter Biden was qualified enough in energy policy to make $83,000 a month from Burisma in Ukraine."

"Biden’s art sale, expected to take place this fall, comes with potential challenges," admits The Washington Post. "Not only has Biden previously been accused of trading in on his father’s name, but his latest vocation is in a field where works do not have a tangible fixed value and where concerns have arisen about secretive buyers and undisclosed sums."

Supposedly, the identities of buyers and the amounts they pay will be known only to New York art dealer Georges Bergès, who will also solely have the responsibility of vetting buyers to weed out "suspicious" offers or those that come in over the asking price.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to trumpet what it calls the "highest ethical standards of any administration in American history" and stretched to claim that the Biden "family’s commitment to rigorous processes like this" agreement — one that is the opposite of transparent — "is a prime example" of President Biden's unimpeachable ethics.