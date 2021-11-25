It Sure Looks Like the Waukesha Rampage Driver Was an Absolute Menace to Society

It’s sort of hard to gather the facts in the aftermath of the brutal mass casualty event in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Darrell Brooks drove through a Christmas parade, killed six people, and wounded over 40 more. He didn’t slow down. He’s been charged with five counts of intentional homicide. The sixth victim was only eight years old. Spencer covered the story first, but the liberal media has been doing damage control here since Mr. Brooks doesn’t fit the narrative regarding crime in the minds of liberal America. Brooks is responsible, but we’re seeing odd headlines about how the SUV did the damage. The incident itself is also described more along the lines of being an accident. It wasn’t. Yes, it was tragic. It is a tragedy, but the driver has been charged with five counts of homicide. It wasn’t an accident. Second, there are odd headlines about how the driver didn’t know anyone at the parade. Who cares? Did the Zodiac Killer know his victims prior to killing them?

Caused by an SUV?! This is beyond embarrassing @washingtonpost. pic.twitter.com/ztxKNmwoXy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 25, 2021

This man was a menace to society—and it’s time to start saying so. Axios had his rap sheet (via Axios):

In the past two years Brooks has been charged three times with reckless endangerment of others and has two open cases against him, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. In the most recent case, opened on Nov. 5 for an alleged domestic violence offense, Brooks was charged with "resisting or obstructing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery," AP reported. A woman told police that Brooks had run her "over with his vehicle" in a gas station parking lot, after he follower her there after a fight, causing her to be hospitalized, per the Journal Sentinel. Brooks was released from jail after posting a $1,000 bond on Friday, the Journal Sentinel reported. In a previous case from July 2020, Brooks was charged with "reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm," according to AP.

He also appears to have an affinity for Adolf Hitler but also hates white people which is quite a combo. The man likes the dude who wanted a world dominated and ruled by white Aryans but also hates white people. Brooks is hot garbage. He’s a garbage human being and we must hope that justice is served here by throwing this guy in jail and throwing away the key.