Wisconsin

Waukesha Authorities: 'Person of Interest' in Custody After More Than 20 Injured, 'Some Fatalities'

Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Nov 21, 2021 10:00 PM
Source: Screenshot via Twitter

Following Sunday evening's mass casualty event in which a vehicle plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, authorities provided more information in a press conference held around 8:00 p.m. central time.

Speaking to reporters, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson provided scant details about a responsible party or potential motivation, only saying that authorities have a "person of interest in custody" along with the red SUV that "struck more than 20 individuals" causing "some fatalities."

Chief Thompson refrained from providing a concrete number of fatalities because next of kin were still being notified and therefore his department would "not release information on fatalities at this time."

Waukesha Fire Chief Steven Howard stated that there were 23 individuals — 11 adults and 12 "pediatric patients" — transported to six area hospitals. The fire department's response time was helped by the fact some vehicles and personnel were taking part in the parade and on the scene almost immediately. Chief Howard explained that his department's mass casualty protocol was activated along with a second alarm that drew help from 12 other departments to assist with victims.

Mayor of Waukesha Sean Riley called the events of Sunday evening a "horrible, senseless tragedy" and noted his city's Christmas parade "is a celebration for our community" while thanking those who "sprang into action."

Police Chief Thompson reiterated earlier statements responding to reports of gunfire during the incident saying no shots were fired from the SUV but at least one law enforcement officer fired at the vehicle as it raced through the Christmas parade route and subsequently fled. Chief Thompson said the officer who fired "to try and stop the vehicle" had been with his department for more than six years. 

When asked about a "shelter in place" emergency alert sent to residents and others in the area of the parade in the wake of the mass casualty event, Chief Thompson said it was sent while authorities conducted a canvass of the crime scene during which they "didn't want members of the community to come into the crime scene."

Chief Thompson confirmed that the shelter in place order had since been lifted but soon after ended the press conference reiterating they would not be releasing any more information about victims or the person of interest now in custody in that media availability.

Waukesha Schools also announced that classes would be canceled on Monday:

This is a developing story and may be updated.

