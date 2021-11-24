Is the AP Serious with This Headline About the Waukesha Christmas Rampage?

Darrell Brooks drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and killed six people. Over 40 more were injured. We have the horrific video of him plowing through a Christmas parade. I'm shocked the death toll isn't higher. Sadly, the latest victim is only eight years old. And, of course, this story is evaporating into the ether. Brooks is black—and the liberal media only cares about violent crime when the suspect is white. We've seen this countless times. I'm sure you probably have forgotten about the other Capitol Hill attack that occurred after the January 6 riot. When it was revealed that the attacker who tried to break through the barricades was a Nation of Islam supporter, the story died within hours.

Now, we have headlines from the press like this from CNN: "The suspect in the Waukesha parade tragedy was out on bond after allegedly running over a woman earlier this month."

First, yes—his bond is being reviewed since it was only $1,000. This is what happens when "woke" district attorneys are in charge of administering justice. They simply don't do it—or know how to do it. They just let these criminals run wild.

Second, "parade tragedy." It was homicide. It was murder. No one gets charged if it's an accident.

Associated Press had this one: "No evidence parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route."

Are they serious about calling this guy a "crash suspect"? He's been charged with five counts of intentional homicide. Also, who cares if he knew the people he ran over and killed? (via AP):

The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday. Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade. Brooks acted alone, the chief said. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, had left the site of the domestic disturbance before officers arrived, and was not being chased by police at the time of the crash, according to the chief, who gave no further details on the dispute. Police said they were drawing up five charges of intentional homicide against Brooks.

The man is a menace to society—always has been. And while authorities are not saying this is a terrorist attack, let's circle back on that. There are some interesting social media postings from Brooks—all bad. It was a mass casualty event. It was mass murder. Not sure if discounting terrorism has the effect the media is trying to insinuate here.