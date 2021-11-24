Darrell Brooks Shared Pro-Hitler and Violent Anti-White Posts on Social Media

In addition to Darrell Brooks' decades-long rap sheet that somehow wasn't enough to keep him locked up until he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday, his views shared on social media paint a dark portrait of the man now charged with killing six innocent people.

Though most of his social media accounts have been deactivated since he was arrested, Brooks' social media posts were found and preserved by journalists including Andy Ngo and since reported by other outlets while Brooks is being held on $5 million bail.

The posts from Brooks include pro-Hitler and antisemitic statements, multiple anti-police screeds, and threats against white people.

"So when we start bakk knokkin white people TF out ion wanna hear it...the old white ppl 2 KNOKK DEM TF OUT!! PERIOD," wrote Brooks in one post under his rap name "MathBoi Fly."

Darrell Brooks is a racist who posted he wanted to “knock white people the f*ck out” on Facebook & they allowed him to post this. @CNN is trying to burry this pic.twitter.com/5bingNVQK3 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) November 22, 2021

Brooks also shared a meme titled "Hitler knew who the real Jews were!" that propagated the false theory that Hitler's evils were carried out because of knowledge that "negros" are the "true hebrews." According to the meme shared by Brooks, America placed "false white Jews into a state of Israel" and World War III would come once people realize "Hitler was right [and] did the world a favor by killing" six million innocent people in a genocidal rampage.

Darrell Edward Brooks, the man who was taken into custody by police over the #Waukesha Christmas parade mass casualty incident, expressed hatred of former president Donald Trump in one of his rap tracks. He also expressed black nationalist antisemitic views. #BLM pic.twitter.com/BhT7BrX5mL — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

Additional posts show Brooks agreeing with Colin Kaepernick's calls for a "revolution," lashing out at Wisconsin Republicans, saying "f**k Amerikkka," and implying white people are "the real savages."

Posts from Darrell Brooks Facebook page all but confirm he's a BLM activist with a resentment towards white Americans.



These are just a few. pic.twitter.com/iJVzLTPasQ — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) November 22, 2021

The social media posts also debunk claims by mainstream and leftist media outlets that Brooks was being improperly "tied" to the Black Lives Matter movement and organization as he also shared multiple posts promoting BLM.

#Waukesha, Wis. Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrell Edward Brooks posted repeatedly in support of #BLM. His social media accounts were deactivated following his arrest. pic.twitter.com/36nLAm1l7e — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) November 23, 2021

All these posts are part of the reason why the media has not focused on Brooks as the suspect in the shocking case that rocked the small Wisconsin community as they have done to other suspects who are more convenient to their narrative.

After spending months falsely insisting that Kyle Rittenhouse was the face of racist evil, here they have someone whose views online are actually racist and actually evil, and who allegedly mowed down innocent men, women, and children with his SUV. But this apparently violent, racist, anti-semitic, BLM-supporting suspect just doesn't fit the mainstream media's mold.