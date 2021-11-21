Wisconsin

'Mass Casualty Incident’: Police Investigating After Vehicle Plows Through Wisconsin Christmas Parade

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Nov 21, 2021 7:30 PM
Source: Screenshot via Twitter / @SamKraemerTV

A vehicle breached a police perimeter and careened through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday evening in what police are describing as a “mass casualty incident" according to local law enforcement and news reports. 

Reporting from The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel stated that “Multiple people were on the ground injured after the crash, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m.,” according to witnesses. Multiple victims have been transported to area hospitals while some have reportedly been transported to hospitals outside of Waukesha to avoid filling emergency rooms beyond capacity.

One eyewitness who finished marching in the parade just before the incident stated that the driver of the SUV “just put the pedal to the metal… zooming full speed along the parade route. And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle.”

Video clips posted to Twitter from a Facebook live stream of the parade show a red SUV flying down the street before it struck several bystanders and parade participants. 

According to the Milwaukee CBS affiliate, police may have located the red SUV, but authorities have yet to brief the media or provide additional details about suspects or potential motive. 

In addition to local law enforcement, personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also arriving to the scene in Waukesha as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

