NYT Stealth Edits a Particular Word in Their Story About the New York Post's Hunter Biden Story

The Hunter Biden story is real. The laptop is real. It’s not Russian misinformation. And there are loads of dirty laundry on that device that was buried by the liberal media in the waning weeks of the 2020 election. It could have made a difference—which is why they suffocated it with a pillow. The New York Post obtained the emails and other contents first and wrote the first stories about it. It led to Twitter locking them out for days. It was the Democrat-media complex at work. And after all the damage had been done, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey admitted the company made a serious error in how they handled the Hunter Biden story.

Still, The New York Times reported that the FEC report noted that Twitter did not censor the NY Post’s “unsubstantiated” story about Hunter Biden. Well, it was substantiated—and the FEC reportedly didn’t say that either. Oh, and the publication removed the word “unsubstantiated” from their story as well (via NY Post):

The outlet quietly removed the word “unsubstantiated” from an online article on Monday in its report revealing the Federal Election Commission’s ruling that Twitter did not violate election laws when it censored The Post’s reporting on the laptop ahead of the 2020 election. “The Federal Election Commission has dismissed Republican accusations that Twitter violated election laws in October by blocking people from posting links to an unsubstantiated New York Post article about Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s son Hunter Biden, in a decision that is likely to set a precedent for future cases involving social media sites and federal campaigns,” the initial Times report said. The Times also tweeted out a link to the online article that contained the “unsubstantiated” claim. But hours later, the report was updated to remove the word entirely from the article. […] The Washington Examiner was first to report the “unsubstantiated” assertion had been removed just hours after the Times posted the article. […] Chuck Ross, a reporter at the Washington Free Beacon, tweeted: “A source familiar with this ruling tells me that the FEC does not call the Biden laptop article ‘unsubstantiated.’ That’s NYT’s language.” The FEC’s ruling hasn’t yet been made public but was leaked to the Times.

They were wrong. The liberal media was wrong about the Hunter Biden story. Eat crow, guys. And everyone is going to see right through these games, especially when you stealth edit like this. Joe Biden is corrupt. Hunter is corrupt and a crack cocaine-addled mess. These dealings are sketch city—and if Joe was a Republican, there obviously would be a lot more attention. Hence, why it’s good to be a Democrat. You can get away with anything.