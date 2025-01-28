VIP
Hollywood Wants to Die on DEI Hill
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Terminates Gen. Milley's Security Clearance and Detail
The Chainsaw President!
VIP
Karoline Leavitt Confuses the Press by Showing Skill and Knowledge at Her First...
Disoriented Democrats Still Don't Know What Hit Them
CNN Anchor Can't Handle the Truth of Trump's New Polling High
Know Your Enemy
Trump's DEI Executive Order -- Good for Blacks, Good for America
Why Trump Wins: The Explanation For The Far-Left Intelligentsia And Haters
Tom Homan and Chris Stigall React To Selena Gomez Crying Over Deportations
California Up in Smoke, Thanks to Liberals
Designating Criminal Cartels as FTOs – Correct for Many Reasons
Don’t Ban TikTok Even Though They Banned Me
Pete Buttigieg Eyes Michigan Senate Seat: Is a Progressive Turn Coming for Michigan?
Tipsheet

Why Karoline Leavitt's First White House Press Briefing Was Pure Gold

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 28, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

A few things about today’s White House press briefing were refreshing and funny: We have a press secretary who doesn’t serve up incoherent word salad. She’s good at her job, and the liberal media still doesn’t get the concept of illegal immigration. Some parts of the briefing were odd, like revealing that the FAA authorized the mysterious drones over New Jersey. I appreciate the transparency over the Biden administration’s absent-minded game of cloak and dagger, but there must be more to this, right?

Advertisement

As for egg prices, this administration is only a week old, and the media is trying to pounce on the prices at the grocery store. One area Trump will correct is our energy policy, which will help drive down the cost of goods. Yet, Leavitt also highlighted another reason why egg prices shot through the roof: Biden decided to kill over 100 million chickens. Leavitt noted that due to the ongoing domestic crises plaguing the country due to Joe Biden’s incompetence, it’s more pressing than ever that the Senate confirm all of Trump’s nominees as quickly as possible. 

Levitt also cleared the air regarding the mass firings of inspectors general over the weekend. The president was well within his authority to do so:

Recommended

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Terminates Gen. Milley's Security Clearance and Detail Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The hot topic was illegal immigration and the ongoing mass deportations. The media doesn’t get that Trump won the election. He and the GOP run DC, and these deportations will continue, the military flights getting them the hell out of our country will continue, and if you thought only the criminal aliens would get the boot, think again. Anyone who enters the country illegally has committed a federal crime. Enough with the nonsense about civil and criminal—we don’t care. If you come here illegally, you’re going to be deported. It’s as simple as that. And no, we’re not going to adopt this cockamamie policy that some illegal immigration is good. Leavitt shut down NBC’s Peter Alexander over this point:

Advertisement

Every federal law enforcement agency has deportation powers. Soon, most states, barring a lengthy legal battle, will effectively deputize their law enforcement agencies as immigration officers overseen by the Department of Homeland Security. The day is here. We have unlimited resources and complimentary intelligence assets to find who should be here and who shouldn’t. State attorneys general and local district attorneys who don’t want to cooperate can do that—we’re still going to find these people. We don’t need Democrats’ help. This is a federal undertaking. It supersedes their whiny tantrums about Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And if federal agents must raid schools, churches, and hospitals, so be it. Have federal agents wait by the lobby.  

The lies and ineptitude of Karine Jean-Pierre are gone. That alone made this briefing a success, but it’s also clear that Leavitt will gut anyone who tries to sell manufacture hooey in the press room. 

Advertisement

Here's your moment of zen: 

Oh, man.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Terminates Gen. Milley's Security Clearance and Detail Matt Vespa
You Won't Believe What NYMag Was Just Caught Doing Sarah Arnold
Tom Homan and Chris Stigall React To Selena Gomez Crying Over Deportations Salem News Channel
Trump's Visit to North Carolina Means More Than Many Understand Salena Zito
Why Did JD Vance Grant His First Vice Presidential Interview to Margaret Brennan and CBS News? Guy Benson
Pete Buttigieg Eyes Michigan Senate Seat: Is a Progressive Turn Coming for Michigan? Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Terminates Gen. Milley's Security Clearance and Detail Matt Vespa
Advertisement