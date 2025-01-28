Why Karoline Leavitt's First White House Press Briefing Was Pure Gold

A few things about today’s White House press briefing were refreshing and funny: We have a press secretary who doesn’t serve up incoherent word salad. She’s good at her job, and the liberal media still doesn’t get the concept of illegal immigration. Some parts of the briefing were odd, like revealing that the FAA authorized the mysterious drones over New Jersey. I appreciate the transparency over the Biden administration’s absent-minded game of cloak and dagger, but there must be more to this, right?

As for egg prices, this administration is only a week old, and the media is trying to pounce on the prices at the grocery store. One area Trump will correct is our energy policy, which will help drive down the cost of goods. Yet, Leavitt also highlighted another reason why egg prices shot through the roof: Biden decided to kill over 100 million chickens. Leavitt noted that due to the ongoing domestic crises plaguing the country due to Joe Biden’s incompetence, it’s more pressing than ever that the Senate confirm all of Trump’s nominees as quickly as possible.

Trump WH on High Egg Prices: Biden "Directed The Mass Killing Of More Than 100 Million Chickens"



More - https://t.co/lcpHaeHtmE



"The Biden administration and the Department of Agriculture directed the mass-killing of more than 100 million chickens, which has led to a lack of… https://t.co/pAIrRTbS7T pic.twitter.com/1k2Wg9D4Kq — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) January 28, 2025

Levitt also cleared the air regarding the mass firings of inspectors general over the weekend. The president was well within his authority to do so:

CNN’s @KaitlanCollins: “And on what happened on Friday night, the — the administration fired several inspectors general without giving Congress the 30-day legally required notification that they were being fired. I think only two were left at DHS and DOJ and then yesterday we saw… pic.twitter.com/JCcHhyXISC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 28, 2025

The hot topic was illegal immigration and the ongoing mass deportations. The media doesn’t get that Trump won the election. He and the GOP run DC, and these deportations will continue, the military flights getting them the hell out of our country will continue, and if you thought only the criminal aliens would get the boot, think again. Anyone who enters the country illegally has committed a federal crime. Enough with the nonsense about civil and criminal—we don’t care. If you come here illegally, you’re going to be deported. It’s as simple as that. And no, we’re not going to adopt this cockamamie policy that some illegal immigration is good. Leavitt shut down NBC’s Peter Alexander over this point:

WATCH: Secretary Leavitt puts reporter in his place. pic.twitter.com/KSm7hMQ4qx — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 28, 2025

Wow. Peter Alexander (NBC) and Mary Bruce (ABC) suddenly learned how to interrupt and raise their voices after four years of acting like kittens before Jen Psaki and Karine Jean Pierre. I mean.. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 28, 2025

REPORTER: "How many have a criminal record, versus those who are just in the country illegally?"



LEAVITT: "ALL OF THEM! Because they illegally broke our nation's laws, and therefore, they are CRIMINALS."



BOOM! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N7PWw3qPB7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2025

REPORTER: "Does the president intend to permanently cut off funding to NGO's that are bringing illegal foreign nationals to the country such as Catholic Charities?"



LEAVITT: "The president signed an executive order that did JUST THAT." pic.twitter.com/Fb1EfX3P7b — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2025

Every federal law enforcement agency has deportation powers. Soon, most states, barring a lengthy legal battle, will effectively deputize their law enforcement agencies as immigration officers overseen by the Department of Homeland Security. The day is here. We have unlimited resources and complimentary intelligence assets to find who should be here and who shouldn’t. State attorneys general and local district attorneys who don’t want to cooperate can do that—we’re still going to find these people. We don’t need Democrats’ help. This is a federal undertaking. It supersedes their whiny tantrums about Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And if federal agents must raid schools, churches, and hospitals, so be it. Have federal agents wait by the lobby.

The lies and ineptitude of Karine Jean-Pierre are gone. That alone made this briefing a success, but it’s also clear that Leavitt will gut anyone who tries to sell manufacture hooey in the press room.

Here's your moment of zen:

AP Reporter: How can we be assured you’re not gonna lie?



Press Secretary: Actually it’s the MSM like you who have been lying for years



BOOM pic.twitter.com/ulCPeFk9iu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2025

Oh, man.