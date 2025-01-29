Is Elon Musk Going to Sue CNN Over This Segment?
Of Course, The View's Sunny Hostin Said This About Illegal Aliens

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 29, 2025 6:05 AM
Screenshot via ABC's "The View

I want to say, ‘Sunny, shut up,’ but this interjection only exposes how this woman is mentally broken. Donald Trump is president. Sunny Hostin can’t get over it, nor can she recognize the numerous reasons why Democrats got their faces beaten in. It’s not hard; your side and your agenda sucks.  

The lefty host couldn’t stomach Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssah Farah’s points about immigration, tossing the usual self-righteous ‘here are the facts’ preface before spewing outright lies about illegal aliens (via RealClearPolitics): 

ALYSSA FARAH: 87% support deporting criminal undocumented. 

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Yes. I don't know anybody in the world. Yeah, I don't know anybody in the world who wants to keep the criminals. I don't know anybody. 

FARAH: That's where you should be focused. 

SUNNY HOSTIN: Can I say something? 

Because, you know, they keep on talking about criminals and immigrants being criminals. And I just want people to understand what the facts are and the stats are, is that undocumented immigrants are much less likely to have committed crimes than American citizens. American citizens commit more crimes than anyone who is undocumented. 

I also want to make the point that an undocumented immigrant is not a criminal because he or she is undocumented. That is a civil offense. So to call people illegal is in and of itself, I think xenophobic and racist. 

And incorrect. 

Um, thank…you. 

We know that you consider everything you don’t like to be racist and xenophobic, Sunny. It doesn’t make it so. Second, that’s a lie: Entering the country illegally is a federal crime. Third, we don’t care about illegal aliens being less likely to commit crimes. It’s a shoddy strawman argument to do nothing vis-à-vis border enforcement. Tolerating some illegal immigration is in itself stupid, and we, the people, said we’re not doing that anymore last November. Sunny is in a bubble of delusion, and it’s just funny to watch someone be so thoroughly wrong all the time.  

Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers Matt Vespa
Please, sell that ‘illegal aliens don’t commit that much crime’ line to the family of Laken Riley or any other American family illegal aliens have victimized. These Americans would be alive if Biden allowed immigration officers to do their jobs. 

Sunny is well behind the curve, but that’s to be expected.  

In short, her little braindead commentary could be summed up here:

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

