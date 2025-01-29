VIP
Hollywood Wants to Die on DEI Hill
It Was a Brutal Day for Mark Milley Who Lost More Than His...
Why Karoline Leavitt's First White House Press Briefing Was Pure Gold
The Chainsaw President!
Karoline Leavitt Confuses the Press by Showing Skill and Knowledge at Her First...
Disoriented Democrats Still Don't Know What Hit Them
CNN Anchor Can't Handle the Truth of Trump's New Polling High
Know Your Enemy
Trump's DEI Executive Order -- Good for Blacks, Good for America
Why Trump Wins: The Explanation For The Far-Left Intelligentsia And Haters
Tom Homan and Chris Stigall React To Selena Gomez Crying Over Deportations
California Up in Smoke, Thanks to Liberals
Designating Criminal Cartels as FTOs – Correct for Many Reasons
Don't Ban TikTok Even Though They Banned Me
Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 29, 2025 12:25 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

There are a lot of unsung heroes within the Trump administration regarding slapping down the media and their fake news. Donald Trump and JD Vance both know the liberal media playbook and how to screw with them. It’s that simple, but White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is also an ace at shredding anti-Trump narratives manufactured by the legacy media. He’s also unafraid to take questions from a hostile press. During the first Trump presidency, he duked it out with CNN’s Jim Acosta.  

Last night, Miller and CNN’s Jake Tapper sparred over immigration, the federal aid freeze, and many other issues. If they agree to quit within the next week, Trump will offer federal workers a seven-month severance package. It’s a move to at least remove some of the cancers in DC, which Tapper thought was a gross demonization. Miller noted rightly that most federal workers are biased left-wingers who cannot be trusted to handle the orders of this administration. The Trump team has learned from experience. It would be nice if Trump could fire all of them, but that would be an ideal world. When Tapper said Miller was demonizing them, the top Trump aide could only laugh. 

“Did you just say that saying someone voted for Kamala Harris is demonizing them,” a shocked Miller replied. Cue the laughter:

And then, there was the federal aid debate (via Fox News):

Why Karoline Leavitt's First White House Press Briefing Was Pure Gold Matt Vespa
White House Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller locked horns with CNN host Jake Tapper on Tuesday, arguing liberal news organizations have misrepresented the Trump administration’s freeze of certain federal funds.  

Miller argued that any confusion about the memo was "created by the media," and said, "The OMB guidance memo, if you read it, is as clear as day." 

He emphasized the freeze does not apply to entitlements or other services the government is required to provide, saying, "It does not affect any service to citizens, it does not affect any individual benefit, any public assistance program or anything of that nature." 

"I can‘t help it if left-wing media outlets published a fake news story that caused confusion," Miller said. 

"I don’t know what you’re talking about," Tapper said, pointing to Republicans who have also acknowledged confusion about the memo.

Tapper said the order is "pretty broad and confusingly written" and the confusion about it cannot just be blamed on the "liberal media." 

And, of course, illegal immigration, where Tapper invoked the ‘Day Without a Mexican’ defense, wondering who would pick our crops if we enforce federal immigration laws:

They’re wrong about everything. They’re dumb about everything. Still, Trump is president, and they’re not. Carry on, sir. 

It's such a beautiful sight:

Why Karoline Leavitt's First White House Press Briefing Was Pure Gold Matt Vespa
It Was a Brutal Day for Mark Milley Who Lost More Than His Portrait at the Pentagon Today Matt Vespa
The Chainsaw President! John Stossel
Disoriented Democrats Still Don't Know What Hit Them Byron York
Tom Homan and Chris Stigall React To Selena Gomez Crying Over Deportations Salem News Channel
You Won't Believe What NYMag Was Just Caught Doing Sarah Arnold

Why Karoline Leavitt's First White House Press Briefing Was Pure Gold Matt Vespa
