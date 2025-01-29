Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers

There are a lot of unsung heroes within the Trump administration regarding slapping down the media and their fake news. Donald Trump and JD Vance both know the liberal media playbook and how to screw with them. It’s that simple, but White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is also an ace at shredding anti-Trump narratives manufactured by the legacy media. He’s also unafraid to take questions from a hostile press. During the first Trump presidency, he duked it out with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Last night, Miller and CNN’s Jake Tapper sparred over immigration, the federal aid freeze, and many other issues. If they agree to quit within the next week, Trump will offer federal workers a seven-month severance package. It’s a move to at least remove some of the cancers in DC, which Tapper thought was a gross demonization. Miller noted rightly that most federal workers are biased left-wingers who cannot be trusted to handle the orders of this administration. The Trump team has learned from experience. It would be nice if Trump could fire all of them, but that would be an ideal world. When Tapper said Miller was demonizing them, the top Trump aide could only laugh.

“Did you just say that saying someone voted for Kamala Harris is demonizing them,” a shocked Miller replied. Cue the laughter:

And then, there was the federal aid debate (via Fox News):

White House Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller locked horns with CNN host Jake Tapper on Tuesday, arguing liberal news organizations have misrepresented the Trump administration’s freeze of certain federal funds. […] Miller argued that any confusion about the memo was "created by the media," and said, "The OMB guidance memo, if you read it, is as clear as day." He emphasized the freeze does not apply to entitlements or other services the government is required to provide, saying, "It does not affect any service to citizens, it does not affect any individual benefit, any public assistance program or anything of that nature." "I can‘t help it if left-wing media outlets published a fake news story that caused confusion," Miller said. "I don’t know what you’re talking about," Tapper said, pointing to Republicans who have also acknowledged confusion about the memo. Tapper said the order is "pretty broad and confusingly written" and the confusion about it cannot just be blamed on the "liberal media." And, of course, illegal immigration, where Tapper invoked the ‘Day Without a Mexican’ defense, wondering who would pick our crops if we enforce federal immigration laws:

They’re wrong about everything. They’re dumb about everything. Still, Trump is president, and they’re not. Carry on, sir.

