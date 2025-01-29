Tom Homan Had the Perfect Response to This MSNBC Host's Meltdown Over ICE Raids

Border Czar Tom Homan doesn’t mince words and has zero time for the unhinged and idiotic antics of the liberal news media. MSNBC’s Joy Reid went on a lengthy meltdown about the performative ICE raids happening nationwide. I don’t know what that means; no one who isn’t Trump-deranged does. But it is red meat for the anti-Trump and insane audience that still tunes into MSNBC, a network that I’m convinced is run by the aliens in They Live. Homan was blunt about Reid’s anti-ICE hysterics: she's dumber than a box of rocks.

Advertisement

Joey Reid is having a meltdown over Dr. Phil documenting criminal illegals being detained by ICE pic.twitter.com/4CXg09SOIn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2025

Tom Homan just said that MSNBC’s Joy Reid is “dumber than a box of rocks.”



Does he have a point? pic.twitter.com/fPirTKG11c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025

Another reporter pressed Homan about the conditions of the ICE detention centers, noting that it’s total fake news to suggest that these illegals that we’re deporting are being subjected to Bataan Death March-like treatment. The facilities are top-tier federal detention centers. This isn’t the Shah’s Iran or Pinochet’s Chile; those who are detained aren’t being treated like cattle. Enough.

REPORTER: There are reports of migrants being treated inhumanly



TOM HOMAN: That’s a bunch of crap. We’re going to enforce the law and we’re not going to apologize



Don’t believe the lying media! pic.twitter.com/EKzKS4Dyxr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2025

There is widespread support for mass deportations. We have the resources and the manpower for mass deportations. Virtually every federal law enforcement agency now has deportation powers. The military will run the flights. And we have four years to clean house. Reid can only seethe. Elections have consequences.

We won, you lost—end of story.