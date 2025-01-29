Is Elon Musk Going to Sue CNN Over This Segment?
Tom Homan Had the Perfect Response to This MSNBC Host's Meltdown Over ICE Raids

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 29, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Border Czar Tom Homan doesn’t mince words and has zero time for the unhinged and idiotic antics of the liberal news media. MSNBC’s Joy Reid went on a lengthy meltdown about the performative ICE raids happening nationwide. I don’t know what that means; no one who isn’t Trump-deranged does. But it is red meat for the anti-Trump and insane audience that still tunes into MSNBC, a network that I’m convinced is run by the aliens in They Live. Homan was blunt about Reid’s anti-ICE hysterics: she's dumber than a box of rocks. 

Another reporter pressed Homan about the conditions of the ICE detention centers, noting that it’s total fake news to suggest that these illegals that we’re deporting are being subjected to Bataan Death March-like treatment. The facilities are top-tier federal detention centers. This isn’t the Shah’s Iran or Pinochet’s Chile; those who are detained aren’t being treated like cattle. Enough. 

There is widespread support for mass deportations. We have the resources and the manpower for mass deportations. Virtually every federal law enforcement agency now has deportation powers. The military will run the flights. And we have four years to clean house. Reid can only seethe. Elections have consequences.  

We won, you lost—end of story.  

