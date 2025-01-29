Tom Homan Had the Perfect Response to This MSNBC Host's Meltdown Over ICE Raids

Border Czar Tom Homan doesn’t mince words and has zero time for the unhinged and idiotic antics of the liberal news media. MSNBC’s Joy Reid went on a lengthy meltdown about the performative ICE raids happening nationwide. I don’t know what that means; no one who isn’t Trump-deranged does. But it is red meat for the anti-Trump and insane audience that still tunes into MSNBC, a network that I’m convinced is run by the aliens in They Live. Homan was blunt about Reid’s anti-ICE hysterics: she's dumber than a box of rocks.
Joey Reid is having a meltdown over Dr. Phil documenting criminal illegals being detained by ICE pic.twitter.com/4CXg09SOIn— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2025
Tom Homan just said that MSNBC’s Joy Reid is “dumber than a box of rocks.”— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025
Does he have a point? pic.twitter.com/fPirTKG11c
Another reporter pressed Homan about the conditions of the ICE detention centers, noting that it’s total fake news to suggest that these illegals that we’re deporting are being subjected to Bataan Death March-like treatment. The facilities are top-tier federal detention centers. This isn’t the Shah’s Iran or Pinochet’s Chile; those who are detained aren’t being treated like cattle. Enough.
REPORTER: There are reports of migrants being treated inhumanly— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2025
TOM HOMAN: That’s a bunch of crap. We’re going to enforce the law and we’re not going to apologize
Don’t believe the lying media! pic.twitter.com/EKzKS4Dyxr
There is widespread support for mass deportations. We have the resources and the manpower for mass deportations. Virtually every federal law enforcement agency now has deportation powers. The military will run the flights. And we have four years to clean house. Reid can only seethe. Elections have consequences.
We won, you lost—end of story.
