Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Terminates Gen. Milley's Security Clearance and Detail

It was a brutal day for Gen. Mark Milley. The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who has been the face of the woke DEI virus that’s infected our military, had his portrait removed from the Pentagon when Donald J. Trump was inaugurated. That’s not the only thing he lost. Fox News reports that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has stripped Milley of his security detail and clearance, with the general also facing demotion in retirement (via Fox News):

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will announce he is "immediately pulling" retired Gen. Mark Milley's personal security detail and security clearance, multiple senior administration officials tell Fox News. The secretary is also directing the new acting Inspector General to conduct a review board to determine if enough evidence exists for Gen. Milley to be stripped of a star in retirement based on his actions to "undermine the chain of command" during President Donald Trump's first term, officials say. The Pentagon will also be removing a second portrait of Gen. Milley inside the Pentagon. This one is from the Army's Marshall Corridor on the third floor honoring his service as chief-of-staff of the Army. Fox is told the removal of this second portrait will take place as soon as tonight. This means there will be no more portraits of Gen. Milley inside the Pentagon. The first portrait of Gen. Milley, from his time as the U.S. military's top officer, was removed from the Pentagon last week on Inauguration Day less than two hours after President Trump was sworn into office. […] Before leaving office, President Joe Biden pardoned Gen. Milley.

Milley should be stripped of that star based on those borderline treasonous calls with his Chinese counterparts in 2020, telling them that the US had no intention of attacking China, even going so far as to tell Beijing he’d warn them if such a scenario arose during the first Trump presidency.