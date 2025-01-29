Tom Homan Had the Perfect Response to This MSNBC Host's Meltdown Over ICE...
Of Course, The View's Sunny Hostin Said This About Illegal Aliens
Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers
VIP
Hollywood Wants to Die on DEI Hill
The Chainsaw President!
Disoriented Democrats Still Don't Know What Hit Them
CNN Anchor Can't Handle the Truth of Trump's New Polling High
Know Your Enemy
Trump's DEI Executive Order -- Good for Blacks, Good for America
Why Trump Wins: The Explanation For The Far-Left Intelligentsia And Haters
Tom Homan and Chris Stigall React To Selena Gomez Crying Over Deportations
California Up in Smoke, Thanks to Liberals
Designating Criminal Cartels as FTOs – Correct for Many Reasons
Don’t Ban TikTok Even Though They Banned Me
Tipsheet

Is Elon Musk Going to Sue CNN Over This Segment?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 29, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN is going to get slapped with a lawsuit again. On Abby Phillip’s show, there was a lot of Nazi hysterics from The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell, which Scott Jennings expertly dismantled. The 2024 election saw muted reactions to Donald Trump’s win, at least nothing we weren’t expecting from this sad band of illiberal losers. But Elon Musk has become the new target of the Left’s hate, odd since Musk started as something more closely aligned with an Andrew Yang Democrat.  

Advertisement

His gesture of giving his heart to the crowd at the inaugural rally in Washington, D.C. last week gave birth to Nazi salute trutherism on the Left. No one cares about this story, but the network, which just lost a massive defamation lawsuit from a Navy veteran, seems primed to fight another legal battle. When asked if he would sue Rampell and CNN over this heinous segment, Mr. Musk replied, “Good idea” on Twitter:

Recommended

Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers Matt Vespa
Advertisement

If he goes through with this, please add Tim Walz, too.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Had the Perfect Response to This MSNBC Host's Meltdown Over ICE Raids Matt Vespa
Why Karoline Leavitt's First White House Press Briefing Was Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Of Course, The View's Sunny Hostin Said This About Illegal Aliens Matt Vespa
It Was a Brutal Day for Mark Milley Who Lost More Than His Portrait at the Pentagon Today Matt Vespa
The Chainsaw President! John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers Matt Vespa
Advertisement