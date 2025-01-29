Is Elon Musk Going to Sue CNN Over This Segment?

CNN is going to get slapped with a lawsuit again. On Abby Phillip’s show, there was a lot of Nazi hysterics from The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell, which Scott Jennings expertly dismantled. The 2024 election saw muted reactions to Donald Trump’s win, at least nothing we weren’t expecting from this sad band of illiberal losers. But Elon Musk has become the new target of the Left’s hate, odd since Musk started as something more closely aligned with an Andrew Yang Democrat.

Advertisement

His gesture of giving his heart to the crowd at the inaugural rally in Washington, D.C. last week gave birth to Nazi salute trutherism on the Left. No one cares about this story, but the network, which just lost a massive defamation lawsuit from a Navy veteran, seems primed to fight another legal battle. When asked if he would sue Rampell and CNN over this heinous segment, Mr. Musk replied, “Good idea” on Twitter:

Good idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2025

.@ScottJenningsKY: Anyone who is asserting this thing (@elonmusk) did on stage the other day was a Seig Heil...lawyer up.



CNN goes full Salute Truther pic.twitter.com/n5SpWOUDj2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 28, 2025

Wow...@CNN actually depicted @elonmusk as Hitler during the Salute Hoax segment. Those flags were waving through Elon's speech, so somebody went through frame by frame in order to grab the mustache still. I'll defer to the 1A bar but it looks like actual malice is unlocked. https://t.co/pPRLqckU0s pic.twitter.com/Fxo9rztlli — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 29, 2025

If he goes through with this, please add Tim Walz, too.