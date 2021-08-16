Joe Biden

This Cannot Be Real? As Afghanistan Falls to the Taliban, Jen Psaki Takes a Week Off

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
This Cannot Be Real? As Afghanistan Falls to the Taliban, Jen Psaki Takes a Week Off

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Our venture in Afghanistan has reached its long and ignominious end. The nation is now back in the hands of the Taliban. They rolled into Kabul yesterday. The Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country. The presidential palace was occupied by the Taliban. Pictures were taken inside. The Taliban are back and stronger than ever. Meanwhile, we’re scrambling to get the hell out of there. The collapse of the national government was always going to happen not least being that Joe Biden confidently said that would never happen. Biden has been wrong about every major foreign policy initiative for the past 25 years. This was no different. Our embassy in Kabul is being evacuated. There is a heavy stench of Fall of Saigon 1975 that’s going around. Some 5,000 US troops were redeployed to ensure a safe evacuation. And where is Biden? Where is he? 

Afghanistan collapsed and he’s AWOL. He’s just sitting like a drooling vegetable at Camp David and his aides say he doesn’t plan on addressing Afghanistan for a few days. So, ‘screw it’ can be the attitude of the Biden White House. And to cap it all off, we’re probably not going to see White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki this week. She decided to take some vacation time. I’m not kidding. She will be out this week (via Fox News):

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking a break from her duties at the same time as controversy surrounds the silence of President Joe Biden, who is on vacation while the Taliban quickly seizes control of Afghanistan.

Fox News sent questions to Psaki's White House email address Sunday morning and received an auto-reply. Hours later, on Sunday evening, Fox News attempted once again to reach the White House spokeswoman. The same auto-reply, stating that the voice of the White House would not be available for the next week, was sent.

"I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd," read the email returned to Fox News. Instead, Psaki's reply directs the press to reach out to other press officers in her absence.

This is her job. It’s…the job. You get up there, read the script, take questions, get ripped a lot, and endure this abuse for months. Then, you leave, get a massive book deal, and a cozy private-sector job. You take the heat, but you get your slice of the pie in the end. This shows that the Biden White House can’t even draft a script. There’s no way to spin this. There’s no way to sell this without coming off as totally detached from reality. Even liberal media outlets cannot believe what the Biden administration is doing and saying about this foreign policy fiasco. 

Recommended
When COVID Came for Me
Scott Morefield

I wish I could just run and hide when things got rough, but then I remember—I’m not a liberal Democrat. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

CNN's Jake Tapper Absolutely Destroys Blinken Over Afghan Withdrawal
Leah Barkoukis

Taliban Overruns Bagram. Here's Why That's So Concerning For US Security.
Leah Barkoukis
Moment the Taliban Takes Control of Afghan Presidential Palace is Captured on Video
Rebecca Downs
Interview from Afghanistan Offers Stunning Speculation About Taliban's Successes
Rebecca Downs
Texas Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Local Mask Mandates
Rebecca Downs
Writer for 'The Atlantic' Bizarrely Drags Kristi Noem into Fall of Kabul
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular