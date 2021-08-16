This Cannot Be Real? As Afghanistan Falls to the Taliban, Jen Psaki Takes a Week Off

Our venture in Afghanistan has reached its long and ignominious end. The nation is now back in the hands of the Taliban. They rolled into Kabul yesterday. The Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country. The presidential palace was occupied by the Taliban. Pictures were taken inside. The Taliban are back and stronger than ever. Meanwhile, we’re scrambling to get the hell out of there. The collapse of the national government was always going to happen not least being that Joe Biden confidently said that would never happen. Biden has been wrong about every major foreign policy initiative for the past 25 years. This was no different. Our embassy in Kabul is being evacuated. There is a heavy stench of Fall of Saigon 1975 that’s going around. Some 5,000 US troops were redeployed to ensure a safe evacuation. And where is Biden? Where is he?

Afghanistan collapsed and he’s AWOL. He’s just sitting like a drooling vegetable at Camp David and his aides say he doesn’t plan on addressing Afghanistan for a few days. So, ‘screw it’ can be the attitude of the Biden White House. And to cap it all off, we’re probably not going to see White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki this week. She decided to take some vacation time. I’m not kidding. She will be out this week (via Fox News):

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking a break from her duties at the same time as controversy surrounds the silence of President Joe Biden, who is on vacation while the Taliban quickly seizes control of Afghanistan. Fox News sent questions to Psaki's White House email address Sunday morning and received an auto-reply. Hours later, on Sunday evening, Fox News attempted once again to reach the White House spokeswoman. The same auto-reply, stating that the voice of the White House would not be available for the next week, was sent. "I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd," read the email returned to Fox News. Instead, Psaki's reply directs the press to reach out to other press officers in her absence.

Can confirm. Auto-reply from Jen Psaki says: “I will be out of the office from August 15th - August 22nd. In my absence, please reach out to” three other members of the WH press team. pic.twitter.com/FPxS9kmqSs — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 16, 2021

To confirm Fox reporting -



We asked Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki for comment about Afghanistan.



Here the actual automated response: "I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd." pic.twitter.com/PCi8gDqhwL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 16, 2021

Jen Psaki has time for vogue photo spreads from Annie Leibovitz. Fall of Kabul? Not so much. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2021

This is her job. It’s…the job. You get up there, read the script, take questions, get ripped a lot, and endure this abuse for months. Then, you leave, get a massive book deal, and a cozy private-sector job. You take the heat, but you get your slice of the pie in the end. This shows that the Biden White House can’t even draft a script. There’s no way to spin this. There’s no way to sell this without coming off as totally detached from reality. Even liberal media outlets cannot believe what the Biden administration is doing and saying about this foreign policy fiasco.

I wish I could just run and hide when things got rough, but then I remember—I’m not a liberal Democrat.