Afghanistan

Moment the Taliban Takes Control of Afghan Presidential Palace is Captured on Video

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Aug 15, 2021 7:15 PM
Source: Al Jazeera Twitter Screenshot

Kabul formally fell to the Taliban on Sunday. Al Jazeera was able to capture the moment on video and through photos. As Spencer reported, President Ashraf Ghani had already fled the country. 

Meanwhile, the scene outside the palace has only gotten increasingly chaotic. 

Saad Mohseni, the director of the MOBYgroup, called it "Another Saigon moment."

As the AP reported on Sunday:

The Taliban fanned out across the capital, and a group of fighters entered the presidential palace in Kabul. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman and negotiator, told The Associated Press that the militants would hold talks in the coming days aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government.”

A Taliban official earlier said the group would announce the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the palace, but those plans appeared to be on hold. That was the name of the country under Taliban rule before the militants were ousted by U.S.-led forces after the 9/11 attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

The city was meanwhile gripped by panic, with helicopters racing overhead throughout the day to evacuate personnel from the U.S. Embassy. Smoke rose near the compound as staff destroyed important documents, and the American flag was lowered. Several other Western missions also prepared to pull their people out.

While Kabul has fallen to the Taliban, President Joe Biden remains at Camp David, where he is vacationing until Wednesday. He has weighed in, some, to order more troops to Afghanistan, as well as to criticize former President Donald Trump's handling. 

Most are less than thrilled with his behavior these past few days, including those who served in Afghanistan. Coverage of the fallout includes coverage from BBC News, with "Afghanistan conflict: As Kabul falls, Biden backlash grows" one piece which includes insight from those who had fled the country under Taliban rule. 

As of Sunday evening, there has yet to be any statement from the White House. A separate AP article from Sunday reported that "Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan."

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported what is likely the best take.

Even Rep. Adam Kinzinginer (R-IL), who has clashed heavily with his own party lately, criticized the president. 

Joey Jones, a FOX News contributor who served in Afghanistan and who underwent loss of both his legs due to an IED incident, also chimed in. 

One one his threads involved him sharing comments from fellow servicemen.

Jones also tweeted an article from The New York Times from April, about how Biden went against advice from generals.

Mike Miller at RedState wrote on Sunday that "Biden Ordered Afghanistan Withdrawal Against Warnings From Top Generals: Report."

Amber Smith, also an Afghanistan veteran, similarly took to Twitter to criticize the president and shirking of responsibilities. 

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who served in Afghanistan where he sustained his injuries, not only criticized Biden, but the fact that Speaker Nancy Pelosi actually applauded him.

Most Popular