Moment the Taliban Takes Control of Afghan Presidential Palace is Captured on Video

Kabul formally fell to the Taliban on Sunday. Al Jazeera was able to capture the moment on video and through photos. As Spencer reported, President Ashraf Ghani had already fled the country.

Armed Taliban fighters have entered Afghanistan’s presidential palace in Kabul hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.



— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 15, 2021

Kabul residents withdraw money and flee the city as Taliban advances — in pictures — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the scene outside the palace has only gotten increasingly chaotic.

This is deteriorating fast. The embassy is now reporting the Kabul airport is taking fire so they are telling US citizens to not go to the airport and to shelter in place. #Afghanistan — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) August 15, 2021

Saad Mohseni, the director of the MOBYgroup, called it "Another Saigon moment."

Another Saigon moment: chaotic scenes at Kabul International Airport. No security. None. — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 15, 2021

As the AP reported on Sunday:

The Taliban fanned out across the capital, and a group of fighters entered the presidential palace in Kabul. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman and negotiator, told The Associated Press that the militants would hold talks in the coming days aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government.” A Taliban official earlier said the group would announce the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the palace, but those plans appeared to be on hold. That was the name of the country under Taliban rule before the militants were ousted by U.S.-led forces after the 9/11 attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media. The city was meanwhile gripped by panic, with helicopters racing overhead throughout the day to evacuate personnel from the U.S. Embassy. Smoke rose near the compound as staff destroyed important documents, and the American flag was lowered. Several other Western missions also prepared to pull their people out.

While Kabul has fallen to the Taliban, President Joe Biden remains at Camp David, where he is vacationing until Wednesday. He has weighed in, some, to order more troops to Afghanistan, as well as to criticize former President Donald Trump's handling.

— Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) August 15, 2021

Most are less than thrilled with his behavior these past few days, including those who served in Afghanistan. Coverage of the fallout includes coverage from BBC News, with "Afghanistan conflict: As Kabul falls, Biden backlash grows" one piece which includes insight from those who had fled the country under Taliban rule.

As of Sunday evening, there has yet to be any statement from the White House. A separate AP article from Sunday reported that "Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan."

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported what is likely the best take.

Member of Congress on foreign affairs committee call: "We've heard more from the Taliban than we've heard from Biden." — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 15, 2021

Even Rep. Adam Kinzinginer (R-IL), who has clashed heavily with his own party lately, criticized the president.

The President, on zoom from camp David, alone in a room while millions of Afghans desperate to live, evac of embassy, admitting they didn't see this coming, while Taliban in presidential palace? Ya not a good look. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 15, 2021

— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 15, 2021

Joey Jones, a FOX News contributor who served in Afghanistan and who underwent loss of both his legs due to an IED incident, also chimed in.

3000 of my brothers are deployed to a true powder keg situation, against an enemy who's been as unrelenting as they've been successful attacking us on the battlefield-their turf, to rescue Americans from a city under siege, and our @POTUS is silent… on vacation. — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 15, 2021

Any American official who aided or provided resources for Ashraf Ghani to flee his post today, while turning down interpreters and allies, is complicit in the tragedies that follow. — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 15, 2021

Ive sat in wheelchair all morning listening to news coverage of Afghanistan. I had a "honey do" list that includes an hour at the gym but both nubs are blistered and it's still too painful to put my legs back on until this evening, when I go back on air. — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 15, 2021

I'll fight by earning a platform to speak up, and saying the things that need said when I have the opportunity. I'll fight by always being "around" for my brothers, by shouting their words from the high places and grabbing their hands in the low places. — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 15, 2021

Oh, @Johnny_Joey, your words both written and spoken bring me to tears. An eloquent spokesperson! Men and women like you are the true leaders of this country. You are priceless. Please know that so many of us pray for you all and will never forget the sacrifices you have made. — Donna Pangborn (@dpanger) August 15, 2021

One one his threads involved him sharing comments from fellow servicemen.

"JJJ, not being a dick at all but what does that mean? Great, there's a bunch of people that support wounded vets out there. Guess what Bro, there's a bunch of "wounded" vets that never hear shit and don't give a fuck. I'm sorry JJJ, just giving you the raw perspective." — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 15, 2021

"At least it's still 77 and sunny in Gereshk." — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 15, 2021

"I'm gonna be pretty pissed off if we get called out of retirement to go deal with the shitheads again" — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 15, 2021

"Fuck everyone involved that started this shit 20 years ago" — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 15, 2021

"Award for best long term military strategists goes to the mujahideen, well played." — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 15, 2021

Jones also tweeted an article from The New York Times from April, about how Biden went against advice from generals.

Casual reminder that the Pentagon presented less risky withdrawal options which were rejected by President Biden followed by numerous fan boy "He Overrode The Generals" news articles — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) August 15, 2021

Mike Miller at RedState wrote on Sunday that "Biden Ordered Afghanistan Withdrawal Against Warnings From Top Generals: Report."

Amber Smith, also an Afghanistan veteran, similarly took to Twitter to criticize the president and shirking of responsibilities.

Maybe take a break from your vacation and address the nation on the crisis in Afghanistan and the embassy personnel who are still in danger? — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) August 15, 2021

This is so Washington DC…always trying to save face, never taking any responsibility — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) August 15, 2021

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who served in Afghanistan where he sustained his injuries, not only criticized Biden, but the fact that Speaker Nancy Pelosi actually applauded him.

The President is on vacation while American credibility burns and a fresh terrorist safe haven is born. But ok let's "commend him." — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 15, 2021