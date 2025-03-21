VIP
Tipsheet

When Someone Accused Chris Cuomo of 'Sane-Washing' Trump, He Had the Perfect Response

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 21, 2025 2:45 PM
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

I’m not the biggest fan of Chris Cuomo, but ever since he left CNN, the man has become one of the more sensible news hosts in the Trump era. Cuomo has a bone to pick with Donald Trump, who called him an enemy of the state. He said he had to move because of that swipe. But when a viewer accused him of ‘sane-washing’ Trump, he blew his stack and delivered a sensible commentary. It's how the liberal media used to act and should act when covering someone with whom they disagree intensely.

First, the former CNN host is still astounded that some people just don’t get it: the American electorate knows who Trump is; those who don’t are the crybaby leftists who wallow in misery and perpetual tantrums over 2024. Voters elected Trump to bust up the corrupt system that has worked against them for generations. We’re well past the point of personal attributes and character being demerits to those who went to the polls last year. We know who Trump is, and we’re comfortable with the baggage, most of which has been overblown by a slimy media establishment. 

"At what point are you going to realize that people know who Trump is and what he is and what he has done. They're not electing him to be their daddy, or to date their mom, or to take care of their kid, or to be in business with them. They're picking him to be a disruptor of a system that they are more concerned about than any of his personal foibles. Don't you get it?"

Cuomo reiterates that he is no fan of the president; he has criticized him, but he won’t go full-blown MSNBC on the president because he cares more about the people who voted for him, why they voted for him, and the issues impacting them. He hopes Trump does better and that good things will happen for the country. He won the 2024 election. He’s the president. The future of the nation is in Trump’s hands, and he’s not hoping for Armageddon despite his problems with him. He can do away with that, or so he claims. The point here is nuance: Cuomo checks the personal stuff at the door.

The point is he has a job to do; whether you like it is up to you, and he won’t be unhinged like some of his colleagues, even though he probably has more of a right to be. 

It was a rational response to those he thought Cuomo was sane-washing Trump. 

He called “b*lls**t” on that.

Look, liberal reporters will still hate Trump, but Cuomo's method could've prevented a lot of sloppy nonsense, which only contributed to the greatest comeback in American political history.

