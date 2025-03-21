Elissa Slotkin Slams AOC, Questions What Has She ‘Actually Done?’

Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin (Mich.) is raising questions about the effectiveness of prominent party figures like Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), asking what they have "actually done" to advance their political goals. This bold remark highlights the deepening rift within the Democratic Party as infighting and disagreements grow more evident. As the party becomes increasingly fractured over its progressive agenda, it’s clear that Democrats are struggling to find a unified path forward.

During a town hall meeting in Michigan, Slotkin was asked about the efforts of some Democratic lawmakers who were “screaming, enraged [and] passionate” in their opposition to President Donald Trump but have done little actually to advance their agenda.

“I have done as much as I feel like I’m capable of doing to respond in words to what Trump is doing, but I can’t just be an activist,” she said, adding that being a representative for her state “requires me to be more than just an AOC.”

“I can’t do what she does because we live in a purple state, and I’m a pragmatist,” Slotkin continued. “Everyone you mentioned has a lot of words, but what have they actually done to change the situation with Donald Trump and the cuts and the attacks on our judiciary and the attacks on our Constitution?”

Her comments come after Slotkin, along with other Democrats, has faced angry constituents who accuse them of not doing enough to oppose the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s efforts with DOGE.

Slotkin said she cannot “chain [herself] to the White House and become an activist full time” as AOC does.

This comes after AOC criticized Senate Democrats who voted to pass a House-GOP drafted funding bill that cut non-defense programs by $13 billion. Slotkin voted against the House GOP funding bill, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and nine other members of the Senate Democratic caucus voted to advance it.