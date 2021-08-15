Afghanistan

'That's It, It's Over': Afghan President Flees Country

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 15, 2021 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
'That's It, It's Over': Afghan President Flees Country

Source: AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini

“That’s it. It’s over.”

Those are the words attributed to a U.S. official as Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, reportedly for Tajikistan, Sunday. 

President Ghani's departure as the Taliban entered Kabul overnight follows a number of other government officials who were spotted at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul awaiting flights out of their country. 

Ghani's decision to flee the country was followed by reports that the Taliban will move deeper into Kabul as fighters capture the Afghan capital, completing a mission that US intel predicted as recently as this week would take at least one month.

The Pentagon and State Department — along with President Biden himself — have insisted in recent weeks that Afghanistan might be able to prevent a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. 

Now, the Taliban say they will set up an interim government in Afghanistan for what they characterize as a “peaceful transition” of power despite reports of potential war crimes being perpetrated against surrendering Afghan security forces during the Taliban's bloody offensive.

In the wake of President Ghani's decision to flee Afghanistan, the U.S. Ambassador is reportedly exiting as well as armed Taliban fighters roam the streets of Kabul. 

The fate of the U.S. Embassy is soon to be in the Taliban's hands as they complete their takeover. As Katie reported, "many analysts believe it will be burned down on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fauci: 'Put Aside All of These Issues of Concern About Liberties'
Landon Mion
Polls Show Terry McAuliffe's Lead in Virginia Gubernatorial Race is Slim at Best
Rebecca Downs
'Cautionary Tale': MSNBC's Joy Reid Likens Taliban's Mistreatment of Women to Religious Right in US
Rebecca Downs
Facing Catastrophic Defeat, Biden Has Finally Chimed in on Afghanistan
Katie Pavlich
Philadelphia Mandate for City Workers: Be Fully Vaccinated or Double Mask
Rebecca Downs
Last Major City in Northern Afghanistan Falls to Taliban While Joe Biden Vacations at Camp David
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular