coronavirus

She Didn't Delete This? Texas Democrat's Tweet About COVID Is the Very Definition of Shameless

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
She Didn't Delete This? Texas Democrat's Tweet About COVID Is the Very Definition of Shameless

Source: Scott Gordon NBC5

They fled Texas because they tried to derail a voter integrity law they didn’t like. That’s the Democrats for you. Texas Democrats got on a private plane, got some beer, and decided to flee to Washington DC. Along the way, they got infected with COVID. The group is infested. They met with other officials as well, including Vice President Kamala Harris. An aide to Nancy Pelosi tested positive after meeting with this fugitive group. They’re reportedly going to stay for a month pushing HR 1, which would nationalize elections in favor of Democrats. Yet, one state representative, Donna Howard, either didn’t inform her staff about her situation or is simply shameless. 

She tweeted, “We need to follow the science here. Texas needs to change course and allow for universal mask-wearing to prevent spread of the highly contagious delta variant, especially as children under 12 cannot get vaccinated yet.”

Uh, you’re part of a superspreader stunt, lady. Sit this one out. I mean, it’s utterly shameless, but it’s a trip that’s quasi-endorsed by the Biden White House. 

This isn’t a new tale. Democrats will always be the very villains they rail against on every issue. Stay inside, wear a mask, don’t be selfish, etc. when it comes to COVID. This band of fugitive Texas Democrats were selfish, they didn’t wear masks, and now they’ve spread COVID everywhere on the Hill. No, I’m not a mask Nazi, but these are their rules. They broke them. They exposed people to the virus but got a pass. As always, it must be nice to be a Democrat. No standards—ever. 

Also, Donna, shut your face about COVID. You’re a bioterrorist. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Watch a Conservative Writer Make Everyone Mad During CNN Segment on Anthony Fauci
Matt Vespa
Biden White House Mulling New Mask Mandates, But There's a Catch...And It Involves the Midterm Election
Matt Vespa
With Lates Action on Cuba, Dems Say 'Administration Has Worked Tirelessly to Support Brave Cuban People'
Rebecca Downs
So This Could Be the Reason Why Pelosi Kicked Jim Banks Off of Committee Investigating Capitol Riot
Julio Rosas
Psaki is 'Concerned' About DeSantis' Promise of No Mask Mandates For Kids in School
Reagan McCarthy
Senate Democrats Help Advance Eco-Terrorist to Public Lands Post
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular