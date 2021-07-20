Another Texas Democrat Who Selfishly Fled the State Has Tested Positive for COVID

When Democrats can’t win, they flee. Texas Democrats couldn’t stop the election integrity bill that is going to enacted into law whether they like it or not, so they fled like cowards. They boarded a private plan, got some Miller Lite, and absconded to Washington DC. It was an epic stunt. We all knew that, and their grandstanding wasn’t even about Texas. They made pitches for the screw For the People Act, also known as HR 1, which would have nationalized all elections, tilting them in favor of Democrats. We don’t have an election integrity problem, says Democrats but let’s pass this voter integrity law that makes sure we never lose. With the media in their pocket, they can do and say whatever they want. Gaslighting is now the norm.

But as Leah and Landon noted, they also brought something else with them: COVID. These people are infested. They should be arrested. If we’re going by the rules here, they’re terrorist superspreaders…who also hang their laundry on their hotel shower curtain rods for some reason. Isn’t this irresponsible. Oh, and they weren’t wearing masks either on the flight. So, you can dismiss COVID protocols if you’re advocating for the Democratic Party’s agenda. Sounds about right. Now, we have another Texas Democrat who tested positive (via NY Post):

A sixth Texas Democrat who traveled to Washington, D.C., in an effort to prevent a vote on a GOP-backed voting bill has tested positive for the coronavirus, a new report said. The unidentified state lawmaker — who was among a group of Democrats who flew to the nation’s capital on a private jet last week — is self-isolating, a spokeswoman for the Texas House Democrats told NBC News. Over the weekend, five other state Democratic lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19. The group made the trip to DC to press Congress to pass federal election reform legislation, which would supersede the Texas bill that prevents local officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications. The bill would also require, among other things, applicants to provide their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

I want names. Who is this person? Vice President Kamala Harris met with this motley crew before they tested positive for COVID, but she’s not isolating. Look, I don’t want to freak out either. I’m sure they’re going to be fine, but the rules. These are their rules—and if the parties were switched, you’d know the media would be at full froth. So, arrest these people and detain them for a month, which is the expiration date of their little vacation here.

Will they be wearing orange jumpsuits for the flight back though?