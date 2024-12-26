Watch a Teacher's Letter Attacking Pro-Trump Family Members Blow Up in His Face

Bill Maher isn’t a conservative, but there is one thing he can’t stand: the proverbial cutting off friends and family members over political disagreements, which he inadvertently revealed in his latest podcast episode with Jay Leno isn’t a new phenomenon. Maher has debated, met, and, at times, befriended those Hollywood views as anathema; he’s friends with Ann Coulter.

Still, some clowns have cut off friends and family over Donald Trump. One teacher in Delaware even penned a letter, and it’s off the rails. It’s by Mike Matthews, who “is a teacher in the Red Clay School District who openly supports his transgender and non-binary students’ right to exist.”

Dear family and friends, I write this letter not out of anger, but from a place of love — and exhaustion. The holiday season is upon us, a time that should be filled with warmth and connection, but for many of us, it’s also a time of profound tension and heartbreak. Politics, we’re told, shouldn’t come between family and friends. But what happens when political choices are no longer about abstract debates over taxes or education policies, but instead strike at the very core of human dignity, rights and justice? For me, and for many others, navigating relationships with loved ones who have chosen to support Donald Trump — once, twice or perhaps again in 2024 — isn’t just difficult. It feels unbearable. […] For those of us who have distanced ourselves from Trump-supporting family members, it’s not a decision we make lightly. It comes from a deep sense of betrayal, a need to preserve our mental and emotional well-being, and the refusal to stay silent in the face of harm. Voting is an ethical act. It communicates what matters most to you. A Trump vote, for many of us, signals a troubling disregard for the humanity of others — immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, people of color, women and other vulnerable groups. It’s hard to reconcile with a loved one who supports a man whose administration tore children from their parents at the border, rolled back protections for transgender students and targeted marginalized communities with cruelty and indifference. When someone you love casts a vote for a man accused by over 20 women of sexual misconduct, it feels personal. When they downplay or dismiss these realities, it’s chilling. The message, whether intentional or not, is clear: My ideology and privilege matter more than your safety, dignity or rights. This is where the hypocrisy stings most. Many of you have spent your lives espousing strict Catholic orthodoxy, holding fast to values like humility, compassion and service to others. You’ve taught me about the sanctity of marriage, the importance of helping the poor and the moral imperative to protect the vulnerable. How, then, can you reconcile these beliefs with a vote for someone who embodies the complete opposite of these teachings?

Okay, that’s enough. I can’t even read this without chuckling. The Left always seeks the moral high ground when they’ve never occupied that space, which is why the stool got so quickly kicked out from under them—Trump never has nor will seek the high ground. No one should—it’s a sure way for politicians to self-immolate themselves.

The Trump coalition is a multiracial working-class party, Mike. So, whatever gobbledygook about “people of color” is laughably inaccurate. Democrats also have a male voter problem, and this letter speaks for itself as to why that’s the case. You're losing nonwhite demographics, sir. Sure, Democrats ‘win’ them overall, but the margins for black and Hispanic men especially aren’t primed for continued electoral success.

We all know someone like this would have voted for Bill Clinton if he were eligible for a third term, a man credibly accused of rape and arguably committed one regarding Monica Lewinsky if we're going by power dynamics—no way a lowly White House intern can consent when asked to do something of a sexual nature when the other party is the president of the United States; even feminists agree. Me Too ensnared more creepy liberal men, especially those in very high profile positions, like the CEO of CBS, so that had to be smothered.

“A Trump vote, for many of us, signals a troubling disregard for the humanity of others.” Just stop. You felt this way about Republicans since forever, man. We have someone at the helm of our party that you can’t beat.

Corey DeAngelis found that Mike Matthews had to resign from the Delaware teachers' union because he said some not-very-nice things about everyone. I mean, pull up a seat for this:

From 2018: "Delaware teachers union president resigns after sexist, racist blog posts unearthed" pic.twitter.com/qVo1MKna3e — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

"Matthews also wrote in October 2005 that 'blowing all the Muslims up' perhaps isn’t such a bad idea. He suggested a child molester was justified if his wife was a 'stank-ugly ho.'" pic.twitter.com/WnkRj4YOv4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

Here's a picture from the teacher's Facebook from January 2020, around Christmas time.



He seems like a real joy to be around during the holidays! pic.twitter.com/z4scOM4LUh — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

The teacher posted about his open letter article on Facebook.



"..but please know I am not OK. Many of us are not OK.

..

I need to do this holiday season what I knew would make me most mentally sound." pic.twitter.com/dNOGbMSoKr — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) December 26, 2024

This letter was a worthless lecture. It’s now an exercise in liberal self-owns and hypocrisy. I don’t think politics is your thing, Mikey. It’s not.