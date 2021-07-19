coronavirus

More Texas Dems Test Positive for Covid-19

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 6:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
More Texas Dems Test Positive for Covid-19

Source: Scott Gordon NBC5

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. last week have tested positive for COVID-19, days after three others tested positive

The Democratic lawmakers left Austin to break quorum to stop their Republican colleagues from voting on a voting bill. 

“In light of some positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend, the House Democratic Caucus has decided to go beyond CDC guidance and provide daily rapid tests for all Members and staff in Washington, D.C., for this week,” the Texas House Democrats said in a statement. “As part of this precautionary testing, today two additional Members who were fully vaccinated tested positive. All of the HDC Members who tested positive are feeling good, with no symptoms or only mild symptoms.”

State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, one of the lawmakers to recently test positive, vowed to keep fighting. 

“Just as these new variants sweeping the country are more aggressive than ever, the wave of anti-voter legislation in this country is worse than we’ve seen in generations,” he said, adding that he'd “fight for voting rights with every single fiber of my being.” 

Other Texas Democrats used the positive results from their colleagues, who only have mild symptoms, to urge Americans to "get your stupid shots now."

Recommended
Are There Any Good Apples at the FBI?
Kurt Schlichter
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Parents Sue D.C. Mayor, Other Officials for Allowing Minors to Receive Vaccine Without Parental Consent
Landon Mion
McConnell's Refusal to Cave to Trump Saved the Fillibuster
Landon Mion
Delta Panic Spreads: NYC Health Committee Chairman Wants to Bring Back the City's Mask Mandate for All
Spencer Brown
Fed Up Democrat Border Town Sues DHS to Stop Relocating Migrants to Their Area
Julio Rosas
Senators Urge U.S. Olympic Committee to Prohibit Athletes from Using Digital Yuan in 2022 Olympics
Madeline Leesman
Marsha Blackburn on Facebook Censorship: We Shouldn't 'Mirror Authoritarian Regimes' Like Cuba
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular