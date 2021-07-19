More Texas Dems Test Positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. last week have tested positive for COVID-19, days after three others tested positive.

The Democratic lawmakers left Austin to break quorum to stop their Republican colleagues from voting on a voting bill.

“In light of some positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend, the House Democratic Caucus has decided to go beyond CDC guidance and provide daily rapid tests for all Members and staff in Washington, D.C., for this week,” the Texas House Democrats said in a statement. “As part of this precautionary testing, today two additional Members who were fully vaccinated tested positive. All of the HDC Members who tested positive are feeling good, with no symptoms or only mild symptoms.”

Two more House Dems in DC have tested positive for COVID, per @TexasHDC. Both were fully vaccinated. #txlege pic.twitter.com/IbiwKhBDC5 — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) July 19, 2021

State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, one of the lawmakers to recently test positive, vowed to keep fighting.

“Just as these new variants sweeping the country are more aggressive than ever, the wave of anti-voter legislation in this country is worse than we’ve seen in generations,” he said, adding that he'd “fight for voting rights with every single fiber of my being.”

Other Texas Democrats used the positive results from their colleagues, who only have mild symptoms, to urge Americans to "get your stupid shots now."