Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 2:00 PM
Super Spreader Texas Democrats Get a Pass from Psaki

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A number of Texas Democrats who fled their state in order avoid a vote on a series of election integrity measures have tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus. 

On the private jet they took from the Lone Star State to Washington D.C., where they've been evading their official duties for a week, the legislators didn't wear masks and indulged in a case of Miller Light. Throughout the past week, they met with Vice President Kamala Harris, top Democrats on Capitol Hill and aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Now, staff from those offices, including the White House, have tested positive for the disease. 

When asked about whether the White House considers the situation a "super spreader event," Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave the Texas delegation a pass. 

She also gave them a pass at Monday's briefing. 

