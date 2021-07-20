Super Spreader Texas Democrats Get a Pass from Psaki

A number of Texas Democrats who fled their state in order avoid a vote on a series of election integrity measures have tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus.

On the private jet they took from the Lone Star State to Washington D.C., where they've been evading their official duties for a week, the legislators didn't wear masks and indulged in a case of Miller Light. Throughout the past week, they met with Vice President Kamala Harris, top Democrats on Capitol Hill and aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Now, staff from those offices, including the White House, have tested positive for the disease.

JUST IN - Vaccinated spokesperson for House Speaker Pelosi tests positive for #COVID19 after contact with runaway Texas Democrats. — Disclose.tv ?? (@disclosetv) July 20, 2021

How outraged would the media be if 5 GOP lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 after they fled the state to prevent a vote on a bill they didn’t like, flew maskless on a private jet, & met with the Republican vice president who has refused to quarantine?https://t.co/YXIyycTSW3 — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) July 19, 2021

When asked about whether the White House considers the situation a "super spreader event," Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave the Texas delegation a pass.

DOOCY: Is the Texas Democrats' Trip to D.C. a "super-spreader" event? pic.twitter.com/rPxt9qlPbk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2021

She also gave them a pass at Monday's briefing.