Runaway TX Dems' Stunt Becomes COVID Super Spreader

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 12:15 PM
Source: Scott Gordon NBC5

The supposedly stunning and brave Democrat state legislators from Texas who fled the Lone Star State for Washington, D.C. apparently brought a mini-outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus — along with their off-key singing of We Shall Overcome — to the nation's capital.

So far, a total of six members of the fugitive crew have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, and now cases have expanded beyond their private-jet setting party. It was confirmed Tuesday by the Speaker's office that an aide to Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tested positive for COVID:

Yesterday, a fully-vaccinated senior spokesperson in the Speaker’s Press Office tested positive for COVID after contact with members of the Texas state legislature last week. This individual has had no contact with the Speaker since exposure. The entire Press Office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test.  Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely.

In addition, a White House official also fell victim to the superspreader outing that the Texas Democrats' little publicity stunt is becoming. It seems as though causing a mini-outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus among the nation's leaders will be the only accomplishment the Democrat legislators have to show for their time in Washington, D.C. 

Undeterred by the still-growing number of positive tests, the (still standing) Texas Democrats are continuing apace with their schedule — although it's hard to imagine other officials in Washington would want to take in-person meetings with the fugitive delegation given their apparent contagiousness. 

In Monday's press briefing, Jen Psaki dismissed concerns over the apparent lack of precautions being taken by Texas Democrats, just hours before a member of the White House team themselves tested positive.

Most Popular