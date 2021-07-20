Runaway TX Dems' Stunt Becomes COVID Super Spreader

The supposedly stunning and brave Democrat state legislators from Texas who fled the Lone Star State for Washington, D.C. apparently brought a mini-outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus — along with their off-key singing of We Shall Overcome — to the nation's capital.

Texas House Democrats just broke into song during a press conference on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/h9lMfa4tHN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2021

So far, a total of six members of the fugitive crew have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, and now cases have expanded beyond their private-jet setting party. It was confirmed Tuesday by the Speaker's office that an aide to Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tested positive for COVID:

Yesterday, a fully-vaccinated senior spokesperson in the Speaker’s Press Office tested positive for COVID after contact with members of the Texas state legislature last week. This individual has had no contact with the Speaker since exposure. The entire Press Office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test. Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely.

In addition, a White House official also fell victim to the superspreader outing that the Texas Democrats' little publicity stunt is becoming. It seems as though causing a mini-outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus among the nation's leaders will be the only accomplishment the Democrat legislators have to show for their time in Washington, D.C.

.@axios reporting that a @WhiteHouse official and a @SpeakerPelosi staffer have both tested positive for COVID after attending a reception with Texas Democratic legislators. Both had been vaccinated against COVID — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) July 20, 2021

Has there ever been a political stunt that has gone more horribly wrong than this one? I mean, if this were a Republican delegation they'd be sent to GITMO by now. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) July 20, 2021

The only thing Texas Democrats like James Talarico and Gene Wu will have accomplished with their lame PR stunt is seeding a mini-COVID outbreak on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/6fPzwKcsmZ — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 20, 2021

Undeterred by the still-growing number of positive tests, the (still standing) Texas Democrats are continuing apace with their schedule — although it's hard to imagine other officials in Washington would want to take in-person meetings with the fugitive delegation given their apparent contagiousness.

These guys could be doing their zoom conference from Texas instead of bringing a COVID outbreak to the federal government. https://t.co/ReB8wRii0S — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 20, 2021

In Monday's press briefing, Jen Psaki dismissed concerns over the apparent lack of precautions being taken by Texas Democrats, just hours before a member of the White House team themselves tested positive.