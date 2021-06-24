What a Top Biden Staffer Said About the NRA and the Spike in Crime Makes No Sense

As Katie wrote yesterday, the Biden gun grab is coming. They're prepping it. They're doing a test-run with this regulation tweak on pistol stabilizers that will place 10-40 million law-abiding Americans in legal jeopardy. These people did nothing wrong, but the firearms they own must be registered, disassembled, or turned over to authorities to avoid legal action. It will be the largest gun confiscation and registration effort ever. And now, Biden announced new initiatives for gun dealers concerning background checks. It's not new, by the way. It's already illegal to conduct straw purchases, falsify your background check form, and knowingly sell to criminals or other prohibited persons.

And now, top Biden adviser Cedric Richmond went on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to blame the National Rifle Association (NRA) for the spike in violent crime. Well, first, he picked the right network because MSNBC is only meant to stroke the fragile egos of liberal America. It does well to keep their moral superiority complex well fed. Second, he said that the NRA has governed the country for too long. Uh, what? As Chris Martin of America Rising notes, Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress. What the hell is he talking about?

I almost just spit out my coffee.



Cedric Richmond (senior Biden advisor) is blaming the skyrocketing crime rates in America on... the @NRA



They've apparently been "governing our country for far too long"



Spoiler: Democrats control the House, Senate, and White House pic.twitter.com/DbnZ6XNf2e — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) June 23, 2021

Biden Sr. Advisor/White House Director Cedric Richmond blames America’s crime spike on the NRA.



NOT on abolishing the police…



NOT on releasing violent criminals on the streets…



NOT on failing to enforce current laws…



But, on us. Law-abiding gun owners and NRA members. ?? pic.twitter.com/d3mlESU1vt — NRA (@NRA) June 23, 2021

It's the same old tired game. With the NRA in serious legal and financial trouble, Richmond is doing his part to drive the stake into the heart of the nation's oldest civil rights organization.

Just look in the mirror, man. Your party's embracing of defunding the police, passing disastrous bail reforms, and letting hundreds of rioters, looters, and arsonists from last summer go is what's causing this crime spike. You're telling them they'll get away with it. This isn't hard, sir. When a major party decides to adopt a pro-crime stance, mayhem will ensue in the areas this party dominates politically, which would be the cities.