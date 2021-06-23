There's an Important Crackdown Missing from Biden's Newest Gun Control Push

On Wednesday afternoon President Joe Biden will join Attorney General Merrick Garland at the White House to announce new initiatives to reduce "gun violence" as crime across the country continues to skyrocket.

"Gun dealers across the country are regulated by federal law that is enforced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Dealers that fail to comply with their obligations under the law create risks for all of us. Today, the Justice Department is announcing a new policy to underscore zero tolerance for willful violations of the law by federally licensed firearms dealers that put public safety at risk," the White House released about the plan. "Absent extraordinary circumstances that would need to be justified to the Director, ATF will seek to revoke the licenses of dealers the first time that they violate federal law by willfully 1) transferring a firearm to a prohibited person, 2) failing to run a required background check, 3) falsifying records, such as a firearms transaction form, 4) failing to respond to an ATF tracing request, or 5) refusing to permit ATF to conduct an inspection in violation of the law."

The administration plans to crack down on dealers through the Department of Justice and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, but what about focusing on individuals who lie on federal background check forms? Like Hunter Biden, for example.

Not mentioned in this story: Hunter Biden wasn’t stopped from buying a gun because he lied on his background check form. The Biden admin can show they’re serious about background checks by prosecuting Hunter. https://t.co/h5sf6OJvNF — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 22, 2021

It is a federal felony to lie on a firearm background check form and the crime carries a 10 year prison sentence. The form asks an individual purchasing a firearm if they are addicted to drugs. Hunter Biden said no.

Hunter Biden lied on his 4473 in 2018, got a gun, then his brother's widow that he was doing drugs with stole it, tossed it in a trash can near a high school and it went missing, and the cops and feds came in to clean everything up



No charges filed on anyone



Delaware, baby — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 25, 2021

Speaking of crackdowns, here's a flashback to former Senator Joe Biden. Apparently this lecture also doesn't apply to Hunter Biden, who can be seen on video and in photos from his laptop doing illegal drugs.