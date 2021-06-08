The Largest Gun Registration and Confiscation Scheme Is Being Planned By the Biden Administration

We know Joe Biden wants to confiscate guns. He’s open about it. He wants a ban on so-called assault weapons but also high-capacity magazines, an equally moronic term. His vice president, who is getting kicked in the teeth over the border crisis in what’s turning out to be a disastrous visit to Guatemala, also said that she would issue an executive order to ban these firearms. That’s not legal, but when has that ever-stopped Democrats from waging their war on the Second Amendment. The magazine limits don’t just apply to rifles, but also handguns, meaning the millions would become felons under the Democrats’ gun confiscation scheme. We all know the endgame, but they don’t have the legislative majorities to do so. Biden is then taking to tweaking current regulations through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. It’s through this avenue that his scheme to turn millions into felons is being planned as we speak. It’s significant for sure, with many in the industry calling it the largest gun registration and confiscation scheme in American history. Stephen Gutowski of The Reload has more:

A new rule proposed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) at the request of President Joe Biden would make most firearms with stabilizing pistol braces illegal. Owners would have to register, turn in, or disassemble the guns to avoid federal felony charges. One government estimate found as many as 40 million guns could be affected. “It will be the largest gun registration, destruction, and confiscation scheme in American history,” Alex Bosco, who invented the stabilizing brace and founded the biggest manufacturer of them, told The Reload. The rule outlines a complex point system the agency wants to create to judge when a gun with a stabilizing brace should be classified as a pistol and when it should be classified as a short-barrel rifle requiring registration under the National Firearms Act of 1934 (NFA). The proposal aims to reconcile the ATF’s decade-long track record of approving the braces on a case-by-case basis. That process was often criticized by members of the gun industry and gun-rights movement as arbitrary and contradictory. But gun advocates said the new system is worse than the old. While the system gives objective measures for the weight or length of the guns affected, opponents pointed to the seemingly random criteria used to determine which braces are legal and which aren’t. They said factors like whether the gun can be easily fired with one hand or whether an attached brace is adjustable in length have no basis in the statute, which sets the line between pistols and short-barreled rifles at whether the gun is “designed and intended” to be pressed against the shooter’s shoulder. “Today’s proposed rulemaking on pistol-braced firearms represents a gross abuse of executive authority,” said Aidan Johnston, Director of Federal Affairs for Gun Owners of America, in a statement. Bosco said the rule would outlaw the vast majority of braces on the market and read like it was “reverse-engineered to make braces illegal.” He called it “arbitrary and capricious.” […] The rule is the result of executive action taken by President Biden. Biden has pressed for an aggressive expansion of gun-control laws since taking office but has made no progress on his legislative agenda on guns because the measures he wants can’t garner 60, or sometimes even 50, votes in the divided Senate. Instead, as part of his effort to bypass Congress and unilaterally impose new gun restrictions, he directed the Department of Justice and ATF to create proposals to ban so-called ghost guns and certain pistol braces in the aftermath of mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado.





Gutowski added that some 10-40 million Americans already own firearms with stabilizing pistol braces.

Always be vigilant, folks. I will say this: Democrats have adapted and improved immensely with finding backdoor means of banning firearms. Before, it was parade dead bodies around, peddle heavily biased polls favoring gun control, and then die on the hill of expanded background checks, magazine limits, and calling those who didn’t agree with them domestic terrorists. They failed miserably every time at the federal level. Now, they’re busting open the regulation books and taking the fight locally where they have found success in changing the gun laws in Florida and Vermont, specifically increasing the age to purchase any firearm to 21 years of age, denying law-abiding 18–20-year-olds of buying rifles and shotguns which has long been the standard; long guns for those 18+ years of age and 21 for handguns.

It also doesn’t help that some of the main groups the defend our Second Amendment rights are engulfed in legal issues and cannot fully devote all resources in this fight right now, but you can do your part by making sure your local representative knows they’ll pay at the polls if they back Biden’s backdoor gun ban.