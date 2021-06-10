CNN

Only CNN Would Accept Jeffrey Toobin's Explanation For Zoom Call Masturbation Session

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Only CNN Would Accept Jeffrey Toobin's Explanation For Zoom Call Masturbation Session

Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Remember Jeffrey Toobin? He’s CNN's top legal analyst. He’s been AWOL recently but has emerged from the bunker to explain his absence. To refresh all your memories, Mr. Toobin was caught on a Zoom call masturbating. It was with staffers on The New Yorker. It wasn’t intentional. The CNN contributor thought the camera was off. This public relations fiasco occurred in October of 2020, which led to him being kept off the air at the anti-Trump network. The New Yorker decided to fire him, however. He recently spoke with host Alisyn Camerota and was asked how this could happen given his extensive history covering sex scandals. 

He said, “because I didn't have better judgment. Because I'm a flawed human being who makes mistakes.” He added that he’s privileged that CNN didn’t fire him, allowing him to rebuild his life hopefully with his pants on this go-around.

Curtis Houck and the crew at Newsbusters clipped the segment. When asked if he reached out to the New Yorker staffers who witnessed his episode of self-gratification, he said, “They were shocked and appalled. I think they realized that this was not intended for them.”

Well, no kidding, Jeff. 

Also, only at CNN could the ‘I’m a flawed human being’ explanation save someone from being fired for masturbating in front of others. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

How Many Democrats Do You Think Want to Remain in the Bunker From COVID Forever? It’s Shocking, But Also Not.
Matt Vespa
Nikki Haley Wrecks Kamala Harris' 'Embarrassing' Border Negligence
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Byron Donalds Brings the Heat Against CNN Anchor After Suggesting He Is Incompatible for the CBC
Julio Rosas
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison: Manchin Is 'Against America' for Opposing HR 1
Reagan McCarthy

Three Words That Should Describe Israel's Leveling of Building That Contained Media Offices.
Matt Vespa
Cruz: Whoever Leaked Private IRS Information Should Go to Jail
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular