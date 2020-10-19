There's a Reason Why You Won't See Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin for Awhile on CNN, Folks.

You know Jeffrey Toobin as CNN’s chief legal analyst. He also works for The New Yorker, and he’s been suspended by that publication. He showed a side of himself no one wanted to see during a Zoom call. He exposed himself. It wasn’t intentional. He thought the camera was off. He’s apologized.

I’m shocked more stories like this haven’t popped out all over the place. Toobin apologized to his family and co-workers, you know, going through the motions—but he’s suspended. Maybe CNN should have Zoom man for their coverage until this all goes away, right? Well, he asked for some time off to deal with this “personal issue” and it was accepted (via Vice):

BREAKING: New Yorker suspends CNN legal analyst Jeffery Toobin after exposing himself on a Zoom call.



CNN saying he has asked for "time off" while he deals with a "personal issue." — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 19, 2020

The New Yorker has suspended reporter Jeffrey Toobin. Sources tell VICE it’s because he exposed himself during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio. Toobin said in a statement to Motherboard: “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.” “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added. New Yorker spokesperson Natalie Raabe said: “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.” Toobin’s Conde Nast email has been disabled and he has not tweeted since October 13. He did, however, appear on CNN, where he is the network’s chief legal analyst, on Saturday. “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” CNN said in a statement.

Toobin’s legal analysis won’t be missed since he’s wrong all the time. He lamented how he spoke about Hillary’s emails too much. He commented on how Hillary must feel about Brett Kavanaugh being picked for the Supreme Court. Who cares? She lost the election. He tried to get liberals panicked about Roe v. Wade going away if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and was taken to the woodshed by Law Professor Jonathan Turley for his wholly inaccurate take about Trump pardoning Roger Stone. So, enjoy your time off, Jeffrey.

Keep things zipped up.

Friendly reminder that Toobin is an all-around piece of trash, so don't weep for him.

Quick trip down memory lane re: Jeffrey Toobin, in light of today’s Zoom news... https://t.co/zpXbM1Ccm9 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 19, 2020

