Pete Buttigieg: Mask Mandates on Planes Remain Out of 'Respect.' So, There's No Science Here?

Remember ‘follow the science’? Liberal America chanted that pervasively. It was part of the Left’s exhibition of their insufferable moral superiority complex. The problem was even the experts weren’t following the science. The COVID protocols on mask-wearing, activities post-vaccination, and social distancing especially venture into the realms of contradiction and absurdity. You cannot spread the virus if vaccinated, folks. That is a fact, though Dr. Anthony Fauci said we should still wear a mask post-vaccination. Where’s the science to back that up? there isn’t any, which is why he finally admitted his mask-wearing post-vaccination was an act of political theater. You can’t trust the science when the experts peddle lies in the hopes of keeping the general population in line.

As soon as the CDC tweaked their mask requirements, liberal America suddenly became stalwarts of science fiction. We have people saying they’ll wear masks forever. It’s funny how conservatives were criticized for making masks into a political statement. Well, liberal America one-upped them on that aspect. Even liberals who merely ask for when mask mandates can expire are attacked by their own side.

‘Put your mask on’ is dead, but liberals want to keep wearing them. It really doesn’t protect you, guys. I can speak from experience. You can still get COVID even if you’re wearing one, but the Left continues to act as if it’s a special shield. ‘We believe in science’…until you don’t.

Well, for air travel, you still need to wear masks. There is no science behind it. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg admitted as much (via The Hill):

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday defended mask mandates on airplanes and other public transportation as a "matter of respect," despite Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that suggest fully vaccinated people can go without face coverings in a host of public areas both inside and outside. Host Martha Raddatz on ABC's “This Week” asked Buttigieg about Transportation Security Administration requirements that travelers wear masks on planes even though some health experts say it’s no different than vaccinated people not having to wear face coverings at a restaurant, gym or other type of business. “Well, some of the differences have to do with the physical space. Some of them have to do with it being a workplace where in some of these transit and travel situations people don’t have a choice,” Buttigieg said, adding that such decisions would continue to be guided by public health experts. “It’s a matter of safety, but it’s also a matter of respect,” he said. “A matter of respect” is the red flag, folks. There’s no science behind this—none.

Since the start of the pandemic, planes have never been a source of super spread. That didn’t stop CNN from trying to produce some hardcore COVID panic porn regarding air travel that was simply flat-out wrong. They got called out on it as well—and rightfully so. It’s science fiction. That’s the reality liberals want us to live in and a lot of people aren’t really happy about that. I don’t blame them.