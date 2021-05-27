One Question Anthony Fauci Couldn't Answer At Yesterday's Senate Hearing

Okay, maybe Fauci doesn’t know but the man has become political enough in recent months to offer opinions that typically we’re not seen as appropriate in years past. Now, he doles them out like opiates. Hell, he’s been peddling multiple noble lies about COVID to back up protocols not grounded in science, like mask-wearing post-vaccination. He even admitted his mask-wearing was all for show. Oh, and on that point, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was right. When asked by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) if the World Health Organization would fall out of the pocket of China’s Xi Jinping, Fauci refused to answer. He chuckled. Maybe because he knows it’s true. Just say it, doc. You’ve said worse throughout this pandemic.

We all know that’s true. China bought the 2017 WHO director-general race. Dr. Tedros has been there peddling Beijing talking points. They lied. WHO said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission at the outset of this pandemic? Remember that? Oh, and they also said there’s no evidence that COVID escaped from a lab in Wuhan. Also, false. It’s becoming increasingly clear that’s the case. Everyone is doing an about-face on the topic when they first dismissed it as conspiratorial nonsense. We have the receipts.

And on that, yes, Fauci said that COVID might not have come about or evolved naturally. Even he suggests that this was a lab accident. Three Wuhan lab staffers at that virology center fell ill with COVID-like symptoms in November of 2019. Drip, Drip, Drip.

Fauci can’t say whether WHO is infected by China’s political influence but can say that New York, the COVID mecca of the US with the most deaths and infections, handled the crisis right.

