We Had Another Subway Attack in NYC

First, it’s incredible this man is alive. He was pushed in front of an oncoming subway train in New York City. It’s another assault that comes less than two weeks after the horrific burning of a homeless woman that made national headlines. The attack occurred around 1:30 PM New Year's Eve. The suspect was taken into custody by police. The victim’s name hasn't been released, but he’s around 45 years old and suffered head injuries and a broken rib (via NBC New York):

A man is recovering on New Year's Eve after being violently pushed onto subway tracks in front of an upcoming chain in Chelsea, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York. The 45-year-old victim was struck by a southbound no. 1 train at the 18th Street station just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NYPD. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries to his head and a broken rib, but was conscious and alert, and is expected to survive, a law enforcement source tells NBC New York. The NYPD said Tuesday evening it has a 23-year-old person of interest in custody, who has multiple prior arrests for assault and harassment, according to law enforcement sources. Surveillance video obtained by NBC New York, which is difficult to watch, appears to show the victim was checking his phone when he was pushed from the platform by someone wearing a jacket with a hood over his head just moments before the train arrived at the station.

And this isn’t even the most recent act of violence on the city’s subway system: a man got his throat cut on December 30.

Another man, reportedly homeless, was also discovered with burns on his legs and upper torso on December 27. However, authorities are open to the possibility that this person set himself on fire.

The city is still reeling from the December 22 attack on the homeless woman, Debrina Kawam, who was burned to death by an illegal alien from Guatemala, Sebastian Zapeta, 33, on the subway. Zapeta was arrested hours later and has been charged with first-degree murder.

