ICYMI: Jen Psaki Dropped a Big Lie About the Capitol Hill Riot

It’s this type of misinformation that gets the fake news gears going. It’s another "big lie" moment. Also, I guess the liberal media decided that it was okay to adopt the lexicon of die-hard Nazi Joseph Goebbels, huh?

Anyway, there seem to be two big lies emerging, and both simply won’t die. The first you already know, which is that Trump and the Kremlin colluded during the 2016 election. The second revolves around the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, which allowed the media to smear Trump supporters as people who killed cops and led an armed insurrection. Both are false. No cops were killed by the rioters. In fact, only one person died inside the Capitol Building, Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer. And yet, Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki thought that “a number of officers” were killed during the mayhem that broke out that day. She said this during the May 20 press conference when asked about an open letter from a DC police officer about what he experienced during the riot.

Congress is debating whether to have a special committee to investigate the riot again in a not-so-subtle way of attacking Donald Trump. The country has, more or less, moved on, but Democrats need something to rehash memories given the series of crises we’ve experienced under Biden (via Washington Examiner) [emphasis mine]:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed Thursday there were “a number of officers” who died the day of the Capitol riot, despite a D.C. medical examiner's office determining that officer Brian Sicknick died the day after as a result of a stroke. Psaki made the comments during a White House press conference when she was asked about an open letter by Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone earlier this month, in which he discussed the “physical injuries” and “psychological trauma” suffered by officers that day and asked elected leaders to “recognize” fully the actions of officers who responded to the riot. “I’m happy to check on the status of the letter,” Psaki said. “Obviously, the president's view is that there were a number of officers who lost their lives, paid a tremendous sacrifice, on a day that will be a stain on our democracy for many years to come, and certainly, many who survived. This will be a long-lasting trauma. I’d have to check on the letter and the status of that.”

"They killed a cop!" was repeated ad nauseum to drive home the narrative that everyone had to be extra fearful of the Jan 6 "insurrection" and accept all extreme retaliatory actions in its wake. Add that to the neverending stack of discredited falsehoods https://t.co/IGt9jt7k3v — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 19, 2021

As Katie noted in April, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was not killed by the rioters. He suffered a stroke. He died of natural causes, but the lie was already festering in newsrooms. Sicknick was weaponized by the liberal media to attack people with whom they disagree politically, and it had to be called out. It’s not marginalizing his death. It’s making sure people know the Left used it to score cheap points, which is what happened and continues to happen. I mean, here’s exhibit A:

Using powers inaccessible to most mere reporters, @JoeNBC reports from inside the minds of Capitol Hill rioters that they came January 6th to “kill cops" pic.twitter.com/gh1E6bEzu6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2021

Despite the rioters not having killed anyone, Scarborough’s wife/cohost @morningmika nonetheless calls them “murderous” pic.twitter.com/eaGYlOvk0Z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2021

And it just got an endorsement from the Biden White House.