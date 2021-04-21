This Is Why It's Important to Correct the Liberal Media On Officer Sicknick's Death. It's Not Hard.

Why circle back to Officer Brian Sicknick? It’s because it’s important to correct the record here. Sicknick was the Capitol Police officer who died during the Capitol Hill riots on January 6. For weeks, we were told it was murder. For weeks, we were told domestic terrorists (aka Trump supporters) were responsible. Everyone who voted for Trump, all 74 million of us, were culpable in his death. And it was dead wrong. Katie wrote up the medical examiner’s cause of death. In the end, Officer Sicknick died of natural causes (via WaPo):

In an interview with The Washington Post, Francisco J. Diaz, the medical examiner, said the autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick’s throat to quickly seize. Diaz also said there was no evidence of internal or external injuries. Sicknick collapsed after returning to his office during the riot and died about eight hours later, on Jan. 7. Diaz said Sicknick suffered two strokes at the base of the brain stem caused by a clot in an artery that supplies blood to that area of the body. Diaz said he could not comment on whether Sicknick had a preexisting medical condition, citing privacy laws.

Beaten to death with a fire extinguisher.



Poisoned with bear spray.



Now - natural causes and "no evidence of internal or external injuries.”



The Brian Sicknick story was spun by police sources. But it is a media mistake that will stick for a while. https://t.co/NPjxcMOcCn — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 19, 2021

This blog post and Twitter thread from more than two months ago… did not age well.



And is a good reminder about always being skeptical of your news sources - from all sides. https://t.co/2SUibhqpWM — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 19, 2021

It’s tragic. Of course, the Left and their allies in the media will try and say we’re trying to score political points, but we didn’t get the story wrong. You people did. In your lust to smear those with whom you disagree, you cooked up this false narrative about Trump supporters murdering police on the Hill. It didn’t happen. There’s a lot of media folks who should eat pavement for this, but the Derek Chauvin verdict in which the former officer at the center of George Floyd’s death was found guilty on all counts. There’s the Adam Toledo shooting in Chicago by police. The Daunte Wright shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and now another officer-involved shooting in Ohio. This will be buried, and accountability won’t be meted out to those who couldn’t keep their mouths shut in order to satisfy their moral superiority complex.

The liberal media narrative on Sicknick got blown up. It’s not a story that’s good by any stretch of the imagination. An officer is dead, his family shattered, but it was the liberal media who weaponized his death to attack conservatives. And they should dragged for it. We didn’t start this fight. Some liberal reporters have called their side out as well.

This confirms that no one was killed in the "insurrection," in the sense of being violently targeted / aggressed upon by the mob. Imagine if that had been the narrative from the outset. Oh well — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 19, 2021

Upon news from the medical examiner, Michael Tracey, a liberal reporter who is despised by other liberals, wrote, “this confirms that no one was killed in the ‘insurrection,’ in the sense of being violently targeted/aggressed upon by the mob. Imagine if that had been the narrative from the outset. Oh well.”

And people wonder why the media is so distrusted. We have reporters who willingly and knowingly peddle fake news that now rivals the material manufactured out of Pyongyang.