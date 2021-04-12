The UK COVID Variant Hysteria Just Got Silenced in New Study

Fear the COVID variants, say the experts. Fear for your lives! We’ve been told that the UK variant is more deadly. To combat that, wear a mask. That’s what Anthony Fauci says. That’s what the lab coats say. Wear a mask and listen to us and the variants will go away or something. Nope. Texas reopened a month ago, nixed their mask mandate, and there have been no spikes. Nothing’s happened. There is no fourth COVID wave. The vaccines are working. We’re near herd immunity. NBC News committed a grave sin recently. They actually reported that the COVID cases in New York are mild, they’re younger patients, and hospitalization rates aren’t nearly as bad as last year. Mild cases mean these kids can recover from home, acquire the antibodies after ten days, and then wait to get vaccinated if they want to. It will be no picnic for some of them, but it’s the best news you could hope for since they’re not a risk of death or being hospitalized. It all continues toward our trend of herd immunity. And now, NBC News doled out another piece exposing that the UK variant isn’t all that more lethal (via NBC News):

People infected with the more contagious coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom did not experience more severe symptoms and were not at higher risk of death, according to a new study published Monday. Scientists are struggling to pin down the nature of the U.K. variant, which has become the dominant strain across Europe and, as of last week, in the United States. Chief among the questions: Is the variant more deadly? The study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, looked at data from last fall in the U.K., shortly after the variant was first detected. It soon spread rapidly, eventually becoming the dominant strain circulating in the country. The new findings add to scientists' ever-evolving understanding of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, at a crucial time in the pandemic, as it and other variants are circulating widely in other countries.

But the thing is you know this will be another space where the experts can drag their feet that allows Democrats and other panic peddlers to buy time for the internal passport system they want here. eventually, the narrative will be ‘we can’t get back to normal even though there are no more COVID deaths or infections until we know the root source of the virus.’ That’s not going to fly and with a virus with a 90+ percent survivability rate, I think the COVID oppressors wholly underestimated the time they had to establish new systems of control.