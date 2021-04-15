Twitter

After Posting Videos Exposing CNN's Dirty Laundry, Twitter Purges James O'Keefe

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 4:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
After Posting Videos Exposing CNN's Dirty Laundry, Twitter Purges James O'Keefe

Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivaisbig

This is the end of James O’Keefe on Twitter. The Project Veritas founder was in the midst of revealing a new investigative report about the inner workings at CNN, among other things, exposing what we’ve known for years about the network. It’s a hub for Democratic Party messaging. They caught a technical director openly admitting CNN’s main goal was to boot Trump from office, and how they manipulated stories about Trump’s health and that of Biden’s to make the latter look healthier. The person admits this is total propaganda and later says they’re pulling the same media antics against Rep. Matt Gaetz(R-FL). And yes, CNN played up the COVID death toll for ratings. Again, something we all knew but now we have video evidence. 


But now, Twitter has permanently banned O’Keefe. It supposedly relates to the use of fake accounts to “artificially amplify or disrupt conversations.” I think it might have more to do with Big Tech censorship. I don’t know—I’m just throwing that out there (sarc.). Yet again, we have these companies making the case for why they’re not really private companies, but public utilities that require regulation. Oh, yes—and they’re enemies of the people. 

Free James!

UPDATE: He's suing Twitter:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Won't Directly Say If President Biden Supports Court Packing. Senator Biden Had a Different View.
Katie Pavlich
Tucker Carlson: If COVID Vaccines Work, Then Why are Our Experts and Leaders Acting Like It Doesn’t
Matt Vespa
Jim Jordan Blasts Fauci After He Says the Pandemic Isn't a 'Liberty Thing'
Katie Pavlich
Dem Frontrunner in Virginia Gubernatorial Race Urged Democrats to 'Use the Damn Power' to Pack SCOTUS
Reagan McCarthy
Intel Sources: Actually, That Russia Bounty Story Actually Isn’t True
Katie Pavlich
Is Russia Preparing Another Major Invasion?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular