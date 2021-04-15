After Posting Videos Exposing CNN's Dirty Laundry, Twitter Purges James O'Keefe

This is the end of James O’Keefe on Twitter. The Project Veritas founder was in the midst of revealing a new investigative report about the inner workings at CNN, among other things, exposing what we’ve known for years about the network. It’s a hub for Democratic Party messaging. They caught a technical director openly admitting CNN’s main goal was to boot Trump from office, and how they manipulated stories about Trump’s health and that of Biden’s to make the latter look healthier. The person admits this is total propaganda and later says they’re pulling the same media antics against Rep. Matt Gaetz(R-FL). And yes, CNN played up the COVID death toll for ratings. Again, something we all knew but now we have video evidence.





But now, Twitter has permanently banned O’Keefe. It supposedly relates to the use of fake accounts to “artificially amplify or disrupt conversations.” I think it might have more to do with Big Tech censorship. I don’t know—I’m just throwing that out there (sarc.). Yet again, we have these companies making the case for why they’re not really private companies, but public utilities that require regulation. Oh, yes—and they’re enemies of the people.

Any "conservative" who thinks corporations are on our side need to wake up fast. What Twitter just did to James O' Keefe for exposing the lies of CNN is indefensible. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 15, 2021

Twitter suspends James O’Keefe the week he released BOMBSHELL undercover videos exposing CNN’s propaganda & lies. This is such bullsh$t. It’s censorship. What is Twitter so afraid people will see? The TRUTH about CNN? pic.twitter.com/3Mn6zQVlz0 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 15, 2021

Of course Twitter suspended James O’Keefe without explanation



Of course they did — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 15, 2021

Twitter banned Carpe Donktum right after his viral parody of CNN with the babies and they banned James O'Keefe after he released videos of a CNN employee that embarrassed the company — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 15, 2021

Confirming James O'Keefe's account has been "permanently suspended," a Twitter spox tells me per their policy: "'You can’t mislead others on Twitter by operating fake accounts,' and 'you can’t artificially amplify or disrupt conversations through the use of multiple accounts.'" — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 15, 2021

Free James!

UPDATE: He's suing Twitter:

James O'Keefe suing Twitter after getting suspended: pic.twitter.com/885TntqZQP — YAF (@yaf) April 15, 2021

STATEMENT on Telegram: I'm suing Twitter for defamation because they said I, James O'Keefe, "operated fake accounts." This is false, this is defamatory, & they will pay. Sec. 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. Complaint will be filed Monday. — Disclose.tv ?? (@disclosetv) April 15, 2021