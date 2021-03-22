Fauci Flocked to CNN to Hit Back at Rand Paul Who Roasted Him Over Masks

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) asked Fauci what millions were thinking regarding COVID, masks, and vaccines. Do those who are immune from COVID still have to wear them? If not, isn’t this just theater? It’s a question that irked Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s COVID czar. He tried to say he was referring to those who haven’t contracted the disease, but it’s clear that Fauci wants all of us to keep wearing masks and socially distance through 2022.

ICYMI today I questioned Dr. Fauci in the HELP hearing on covid.



"What proof is there that there are significant reinfections with hospitalizations and death from the variants?



None in our country. Zero...



You're making a policy based on conjecture!" pic.twitter.com/ouzgN7v2Ds — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 18, 2021

The fear-peddling antics have worked…with liberal media types who have the panic factories working overtime, especially as spring breakers head to the usual destinations. Over 100 million vaccine shots have been administered. An unpublished Israeli study showed that one dose of Pfizer’s vaccine renders the subject virtually bulletproof after four weeks. Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins noted that in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. Makary has been the subject of criticism, as he predicts COVID will be a non-issue by April due to herd immunity. That’s based on the numbers we have now from the experts, though it’s being disputed by those who aren’t medical experts and want to keep the lockdown regime going.

Rand Paul on Fauci's "noble lie" and the absurdity of forever masks.



"He's lying because he doesn't think we are smart enough to make decisions. His fear is if the vaccinated quit wearing the mask, the unvaccinated will say what the hell, I'm not wearing a mask either." pic.twitter.com/J4rjjk3orA — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) March 20, 2021

“Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. would also suggest much broader immunity than recognized. About 1 in 600 Americans has died of Covid-19, which translates to a population fatality rate of about 0.15%,” Makary wrote. “The Covid-19 infection fatality rate is about 0.23%. These numbers indicate that roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population has had the infection.” That’s natural immunity, plus those 100 million who have been vaccinated. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, which is news no Biden health expert wants to declare.

As for the Israeli vaccine study, he elaborates:

…vaccination reduced transmission by 89% to 94% and almost totally prevented hospitalization and death, according to press reports. Immunity kicks in fully about four weeks after the first vaccine dose, and then you are essentially bulletproof. With the added safety of wearing a mask indoors for a few more weeks or months—a practical necessity in public places even if not a medical one, since you can’t tell on sight if someone’s immune—there is little a vaccinated person should be discouraged from doing.

Unlike Fauci, Makary is more focused on health officials sharing good news regarding our fight against COVID and these questions for the vaccinated. He noted that the ‘follow the science’ crowd in Biden land is all infected with something worse which is fear.

Paul noted that the cases of re-infection are incredibly low, with just a handful of cases being reported out of the near 30 million worldwide who have contracted the virus. So, what gives, doc? Fauci hit back at Paul and he knew which network to flock to last week: CNN.

The doctor said that Paul peddled “kernels of truth,” which could lead to people getting reinfected if they listen to him, especially the elderly. Fauci concedes that those who had COVID have immunity, but he fears that if the 65+ demographic who have COVID listen to Paul, they might not wear masks and get the virus again. Yes, a Lancet study did say that the chances for the elderly contracting the virus again are much greater, but these folks are also first in line to get vaccinated, so what is this debate?

If anything, the ludicrous protocols for those who have already been vaccinated do more against getting us to herd immunity. That’s what’s perverse about this whole circus. We have these doctors saying that even if you get the shot, new variants can emerge which is why we can’t stop wearing masks. Yeah, that’s nothing new. Viruses mutate. What else you got? Here’s the kicker: If we mask up, these antigenic changes won’t happen. It’s almost as if they knew they were off-kilter about their mask advice but too arrogant to admit they blew it and now will peddle complete and total science fiction to keep that garbage advice alive. Masks do not protect you fully from COVID. I feel that liberals feel that if you wear a mask, you’ll never get it. California has a near-universal mask compliance rate…and they had one million cases in six weeks over the holidays. Also, no one wears them properly which further erodes the mask safety blanket. If everyone has a custom-fitted mask, different story. That’s not reality, however.

Fauci tried to peddle the narrative that the vaccinated can still spread the virus, which died a quick death. It was too stupid to be believable.

If you get the shot, wait four weeks, and be free.