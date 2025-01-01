Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Was It an...
FBI Says New Orleans New Year's Eve Shooter Did Not Act Alone

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 01, 2025 4:05 PM
Leah had the story earlier this morning: Texas native Shamsud Din-Jabbar, 42, drove his truck into a crowd in New Orleans during the New Year’s Eve festivities and then began to open fire on innocent bystanders. Fifteen people are dead, with at least another 30 injured. His vehicle had an ISIS flag. The truck was rented by Turo and crossed the border from Mexico on November 16. It had been driven by someone else. The attack occurred at 3:15 AM local time. Explosives were found at the scene, with officials now saying that there’s evidence Mr. Din-Jabbar did not act alone, pointing to a coordinated terrorist attack. 

New video footage caught three men and a woman planting bombs in the French Quarter. That area has been swept and cleared. There was potential for this attack to be deadlier. IEDs were also discovered in the truck driven by Din-Jabbar (via Associated Press): 

The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism and said it does not believe the driver acted alone. An Islamic State group flag was found on the vehicle’s trailer hitch, the FBI said. 

Guns and pipe bombs were also found in the vehicle, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by The Associated Press. The devices, which were concealed within coolers, were wired for remote detonation, the bulletin said, and a corresponding remote control was discovered inside the vehicle. 

The FBI said other potential explosive devices were also located in the French Quarter. According to the intelligence bulletin, surveillance footage captured three men and a woman placing one of multiple improvised explosive devices. 

The FBI identified the driver as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas and said it is working to determine Jabbar’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations. 

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said at a news conference. 

New footage shows when police engaged Din-Jabbar: 

We’ll keep you updated.

