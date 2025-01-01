FBI Says New Orleans New Year's Eve Shooter Did Not Act Alone

Leah had the story earlier this morning: Texas native Shamsud Din-Jabbar, 42, drove his truck into a crowd in New Orleans during the New Year’s Eve festivities and then began to open fire on innocent bystanders. Fifteen people are dead, with at least another 30 injured. His vehicle had an ISIS flag. The truck was rented by Turo and crossed the border from Mexico on November 16. It had been driven by someone else. The attack occurred at 3:15 AM local time. Explosives were found at the scene, with officials now saying that there’s evidence Mr. Din-Jabbar did not act alone, pointing to a coordinated terrorist attack.

New video footage caught three men and a woman planting bombs in the French Quarter. That area has been swept and cleared. There was potential for this attack to be deadlier. IEDs were also discovered in the truck driven by Din-Jabbar (via Associated Press):

At 6 am in New Orleans officers found an explosive device near the Cathedral in the French Quarter. They discovered two devices and safety detonated both. Thank God. pic.twitter.com/aG7HTCmNgD — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) January 1, 2025

BREAKING: Investigators have seen video footage showing 3 men & a woman planting explosives as part of the investigation into the New Orleans attack, document shows - AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2025

The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism and said it does not believe the driver acted alone. An Islamic State group flag was found on the vehicle’s trailer hitch, the FBI said. Guns and pipe bombs were also found in the vehicle, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by The Associated Press. The devices, which were concealed within coolers, were wired for remote detonation, the bulletin said, and a corresponding remote control was discovered inside the vehicle. The FBI said other potential explosive devices were also located in the French Quarter. According to the intelligence bulletin, surveillance footage captured three men and a woman placing one of multiple improvised explosive devices. […] The FBI identified the driver as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas and said it is working to determine Jabbar’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations. “We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said at a news conference.

BREAKING:



The New Orleans attacker is Shamsud Din Jabbar.



Born in Texas. Served in the US Army.



Via @karol pic.twitter.com/YQrzJAiKFd — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 1, 2025

BREAKING: FBI says it believes New Orleans terror suspect was not solely responsible — BNO News (@BNONews) January 1, 2025

New Orleans media are reporting that the attacker was 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, and that he was carrying an ISIS flag in the truck he used in the attack. pic.twitter.com/EkMJF7Yzm3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 1, 2025

Video shows the moment the FBI says Shamsud Din Jabbar raced onto a packed Bourbon Street from Canal Street in a pickup truck with Texas plates and an ISIS flag. https://t.co/P0iWiTX30Z pic.twitter.com/hmeB1tUjpc — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) January 1, 2025

New footage shows when police engaged Din-Jabbar:

WATCH: Cell phone video captures moment police engaged terror suspect in New Orleans; 2 cops were injured and the suspect was killed pic.twitter.com/yhNgsQgzUJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 1, 2025

