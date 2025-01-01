FBI Says New Orleans New Year's Eve Shooter Did Not Act Alone
Tipsheet

Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Was It an Attack?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 01, 2025 4:30 PM
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

 Things got more interesting concerning the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, and not in a good way: Was this another attack? There’s already solid evidence that the New Year’s Eve shooting in New Orleans was a terrorist attack, as Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, plowed into a crowd with his truck, opened fire, and killed 15 people. He had ISIS paraphernalia on the vehicle, and new video evidence caught four people, three men and one woman, planting bombs in the French Quarter. 

As authorities investigate that potential act of terrorism, this explosion at the Trump Hotel has also caught the attention of the FBI. At the outset, it looked like a freak car explosion, but new angles show firework-style mortars exploding in and around the vehicle. The driver was killed, with several others injured (via NBC News): 

A Tesla Cybertruck burst into flames Wednesday morning just outside the entrance of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring several others, according to local officials. 

The Clark County Fire Department confirmed that it had responded to a vehicle fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel at approximately 8:40 a.m. local time. 

In a news conference, Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas Touchstone said that as first responders began to extinguish the fire, they "realized at the same time that there were multiple persons with injuries located around the vehicle."

[…] 

Touchstone said officials are working to recover the body from the Cybertruck. Officials asked that the public stay away from the scene for the time being. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. 

In videos circulating online, sirens can be heard inside the lobby of the Trump International Hotel as the vehicle just outside the doors is seen engulfed in flames. One person on social media said they were near the front door when the vehicle exploded and were forced to leave their luggage by the door. 

The FBI Las Vegas also said in a statement to NBC News that it “has personnel on scene to offer assistance to our local partners, who handled the initial response.” 

What do you think? It sure seems fishy.

