Latest CNN Slip-Up On Trump Impeachment Shows Obsession Over Former President Has Entered Creepy Territory

He has long left office, but the man lives rent-free in the heads of the liberal media. The liberal media’s obsession with Donald Trump has entered creepy territory. We all knew the network was unabashedly anti-Trump. We knew there was an obsession, but not like this—nothing below the belt. That’s where it has ventured into in recent days—and it’s not just CNN hosts. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made an unfortunate remark about the former president as the upper chamber gears up for a second impeachment trial.

“Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection against the United States,” the New York Democrat said. You can tell by his facial expression that he knew he screwed up.

SCHUMER: "Senators will have to decide if Donald John Trump incited the erection." pic.twitter.com/zL4UDs9UbK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 22, 2021

Now, CNN’s John Berman had a similar slip-up this week (via NewsBusters):





CNN New Day co-host John Berman got so excited about impeaching Donald Trump, that he made quite an embarrassing slip of the tongue, Monday. After complaining that President Biden was trying to work with Republican Senators on another COVID relief bill, Berman asked Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) about the upcoming Senate impeachment trial: “So you are going to sit and listen to the Senate impeachment trial of the former President of the United States who has been impeached for inciting the erection, uh er the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol…”





Yeah, this isn’t healthy. Yet maybe it’s on purpose? White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki went on about the size of Joe Biden’s package—the COVID relief bill. She did admit that she is at least following some aspects of conservative Twitter, so maybe she’s wondering if someone will take this and run with it. Even Schumer said he wants a big package. Look, I know we all had a good chuckle in 2016 when Trump mentioned the size of his hands in a debate. Well, we’re back to this it would seem.

“He laid out his big package” pic.twitter.com/gP3sEPFvjG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

Schumer: "We need a big, bold, strong package" pic.twitter.com/ckmOeyLXVA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 2, 2021

I just—what the hell are these people thinking? I mean I know they’re liberal, biased, and overall terrible—but just…stop.