Chuck Schumer's Slip-Up About Trump Is Sure Raising Eyebrows

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was all over social media today — and for all the wrong reasons. The Senate is set to start the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump who is being targeted by congressional Democrats for allegedly inciting a riot and insurrection on January 6. Congress was meeting to certify the results of the 2020 election when a riot engulfed the Capitol Building.

Pro-Trump supporters had flocked to Washington, DC, for the Save America rally, which Trump addressed. Some rally-goers splintered off, became a mob, and stormed the US Capitol. Did Trump mean to incite this? No. In fact, there’s evidence that this mayhem was pre-planned, which undercuts the Democratic narrative on this renewed impeachment push. Nevertheless, the House voted on the articles. It passed with ten Republican votes — and now it’s on its way to the Senate.

In some remarks about the former president and that day where five people died, Schumer said, “Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection against the United States.”

SCHUMER: "Senators will have to decide if Donald John Trump incited the erection." pic.twitter.com/zL4UDs9UbK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 22, 2021

Bit of an unfortunate slip here from the majority leader: “Senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection — insurrection — against the United States.” pic.twitter.com/sLMxFLkPHL — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 22, 2021

Oh, he knew he screwed up. You can tell by his facial expression. Look, we all know Democrats have a fetish for Trump, so this shouldn't shock us in the least, right? Even with Biden assuming the office of the presidency, the Trump-bashing has continued when the liberal media isn’t fawning over Kamala Harris, who was behind one of the most disastrous presidential runs in recent memory.