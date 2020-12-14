Donald Trump

Flashback: CNN Eats It Over Skepticism About COVID Vaccine

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 12:45 PM
As Leah wrote this morning, the first COVID vaccinations are underway. Thank you, President Trump. And thank you, Operation Warp Speed. It’s a medical achievement. It’s a huge domestic achievement. It’s a midnight win that the Trump administration will never get the proper credit for because of the media’s overt bias against the man. The vaccine is 95 percent effective which is ridiculous. I mean that in a good way. And we got this done in a span that many thought was impossible. And by many, I mean those clowns as CNN. In March, Jim Acosta, the president’s favorite punching bag, wrote “Dr. Fauci has publicly explained in front of Trump three times now that it will take a year or more to develop a Coronavirus vaccine.” 

Well, wrong, Jim. Granted, Acosta being wrong isn’t uncommon. It’s December 14, and the first vaccines are out and being distributed. The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA advisory panel last week. The Moderna vaccine’s approval is next. There is light at the end of the tunnel. But never forget the idiots at CNN and elsewhere who gleefully hoped that there would be no vaccine since that helps the country and liberals are inherently anti-American scum. These people are trash, which is why even as we enter the political opposition, I want nothing to do with them. Nothing. A person who roots for more death and no COVID vaccine because…. ‘orange man…bad’ is not a person I want here let alone be neighbors with. 

