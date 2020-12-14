Flashback: CNN Eats It Over Skepticism About COVID Vaccine

As Leah wrote this morning, the first COVID vaccinations are underway. Thank you, President Trump. And thank you, Operation Warp Speed. It’s a medical achievement. It’s a huge domestic achievement. It’s a midnight win that the Trump administration will never get the proper credit for because of the media’s overt bias against the man. The vaccine is 95 percent effective which is ridiculous. I mean that in a good way. And we got this done in a span that many thought was impossible. And by many, I mean those clowns as CNN. In March, Jim Acosta, the president’s favorite punching bag, wrote “Dr. Fauci has publicly explained in front of Trump three times now that it will take a year or more to develop a Coronavirus vaccine.”

Since Monday, Dr. Fauci has publicly explained in front of Trump three times now that it will take a year or more to develop a Coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/3HFBccFm0k — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020

Liberals who didn't want the vaccines to succeed should be in your thoughts today. https://t.co/jLCNbWYfyr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 14, 2020

I'm so sorry this is happening to you, Jim @Acosta. I know today must be a really difficult day for you. https://t.co/UApd76A66V — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 14, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci: “a historic day to get vaccine into the arms of people at a timeframe that is really unprecedented”

pic.twitter.com/8qCfqE8C14 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 14, 2020

Lmao they really did fact check the idea of a vaccine before 2021 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 14, 2020

Well, wrong, Jim. Granted, Acosta being wrong isn’t uncommon. It’s December 14, and the first vaccines are out and being distributed. The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA advisory panel last week. The Moderna vaccine’s approval is next. There is light at the end of the tunnel. But never forget the idiots at CNN and elsewhere who gleefully hoped that there would be no vaccine since that helps the country and liberals are inherently anti-American scum. These people are trash, which is why even as we enter the political opposition, I want nothing to do with them. Nothing. A person who roots for more death and no COVID vaccine because…. ‘orange man…bad’ is not a person I want here let alone be neighbors with.

We have a COVID vaccine because of Trump. We will have a nation vaccinated against this virus because of Trump. Joe Biden was getting paid by China and protecting his son’s debauchery for the most part. And if he wasn’t doing that, he was hiding in the basement. And now that he has to be out and about, he broke his foot because he took a tumble. The ‘he was playing with his dog’ story is a nice cover for that. The man took a spill because he’s old and he won’t be able to handle the job.