'Congratulations USA': COVID-19 Vaccine Is Finally Being Administered in America

President Trump congratulated the country after the first coronavirus vaccine was administered in New York.

“Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” he tweeted.

First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, who has been battling the virus for the last 10 months at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the first dose in New York, which was broadcast live.

“I feel hopeful today; relieved,” she said. “I feel like healing is coming.”

Dr. Yves Duroseau, chair of emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital, is also expected to receive the vaccine.

"Both Dr. Duroseau and Nurse Lindsay have worked tirelessly to ease the suffering of COVID-19 patients since the virus outbreak began in New York 10 months ago," officials said, reports WCBS 880. "It is their hope that their willingness to be among the first to be vaccinated in the region will serve as an example to the general public to take advantage of this life-saving treatment."

Watch LIVE as the first person in New York gets vaccinated: https://t.co/a3p8QOtK6w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 14, 2020

Just in— Critical care nurse in New York is among first in US to receive a coronavirus vaccine. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/sIuCGjhzSp — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 14, 2020

After receiving federal approval for emergency use, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was expected to be rolled out in 145 sites across the U.S. on Monday, and in another 425 locations by Tuesday. The last 66 areas will receive the vaccine by Wednesday, according to federal officials.