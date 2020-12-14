operation warp speed

'Congratulations USA': COVID-19 Vaccine Is Finally Being Administered in America

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet  
'Congratulations USA': COVID-19 Vaccine Is Finally Being Administered in America

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump congratulated the country after the first coronavirus vaccine was administered in New York.

“Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” he tweeted. 

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, who has been battling the virus for the last 10 months at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the first dose in New York, which was broadcast live. 

“I feel hopeful today; relieved,” she said. “I feel like healing is coming.”

Dr. Yves Duroseau, chair of emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital, is also expected to receive the vaccine.

"Both Dr. Duroseau and Nurse Lindsay have worked tirelessly to ease the suffering of COVID-19 patients since the virus outbreak began in New York 10 months ago," officials said, reports WCBS 880. "It is their hope that their willingness to be among the first to be vaccinated in the region will serve as an example to the general public to take advantage of this life-saving treatment."

After receiving federal approval for emergency use, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was expected to be rolled out in 145 sites across the U.S. on Monday, and in another 425 locations by Tuesday. The last 66 areas will receive the vaccine by Wednesday, according to federal officials. 

Recommended
Is a National Split Inevitable?
Scott Morefield
  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
'I Am Not the Only Woman:' Former Aide Accuses Gov. Cuomo of Sexual Harassment
Guy Benson
The Bombshell Story The New York Times Still Hasn't Informed Its Readers About
Leah Barkoukis
What McCarthy Says Pelosi's Change in Tune on Voting in Person Is Really About
Leah Barkoukis
GOP Senator Spars With Chuck Todd on Trump Conceding: 'Have You Found Stacey Abrams' Concession Speech?'
Leah Barkoukis
Perdue Releases New Ad Touting President Trump's Support
Reagan McCarthy

Reporter for The Hill Published a Major Lie About Kelly Loeffler and a Former KKK Leader
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular