Beijing Protocol? Twitter Suspends Account of Chinese Virologist Who Said Coronavirus Is Man-Made

Dr. Li-Meng Yan said she has evidence of something that many suspected about the coronavirus: that it’s man-made. Dr. Yan has come forward to allege not only that this virus originated in a lab, but that China released it on purpose. She’s released parts of her research in the past few days, but we’re still waiting on the full report. She recently went on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to discuss her theory. Around that time, Twitter suspended her account (via NY Post):

Twitter has suspended the account of a Chinese virologist who has claimed that COVID-19 was manufactured in a laboratory. Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a former researcher at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, went dark on the platform after she accused China of covering up evidence that the deadly virus came from a lab in Wuhan. “They don’t want the people to know this truth. Also, that’s why I got suspended, I got suppression [and] I am the target that China Communist Part wants to [sic] disappear,” she told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday. Carlson responded, “I’m giving you the benefit of the doubt so I’m going to assume you’re not an anti-Chinese racist so it’s not clear why Twitter would shut you down or why you’re being ignored by the rest of the US media.”

There’s a lot of unknowns here. We must be cautious, as other scientists have analyzed the virus to conclude that it’s not some lab-manufactured bioweapon. Also, the NY Post noted that there are allegations that Dr. Yan was never involved in any human-to-human transmission research. Are we being taken for a ride? We’ll see. Dr. Yan promised to post more of her evidence in the coming days.