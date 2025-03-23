You Can’t Hate The Fake News Media Enough
Nice Try, MSNBC: Network Forced to Issue Another On-Air Apology After False Claims
Tiananmen Timmy Is Racing to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 23, 2025 2:55 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

This man is just strange. I don’t get this little town hall tour he’s doing—he’s a political loser. In what way is he going to contribute to the Democrats making a turnaround? He’s spewing the same diatribes and talking points that led to his party getting a MAGA sledgehammer to its face in 2024. Then, he’s gallivanting around hoping that Tesla’s stock drops—Minnesota’s pension fund has a lot of shares in that company.

He says it was a “joke,” and we have no humor. Timmy, your party melts down over the sillier things. And sorry, but hoping to trash a stock while domestic terrorists are targeting it isn’t funny.

Once again, this clown shows why this Democratic Party is lost. The man is exceptional in leading his followers to become bogged down in quicksand. It’s all theater. This entire bit is the shoddy, trite show they put on for us in 2024. It only energized the people who were too few to win national elections. Let them fume among themselves. 

We won, they lost.

***

Friendly Reminder: All Tim does is lie, like when he said he was at Tiananmen Square.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

