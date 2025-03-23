Tiananmen Timmy Is Racing to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla

This man is just strange. I don’t get this little town hall tour he’s doing—he’s a political loser. In what way is he going to contribute to the Democrats making a turnaround? He’s spewing the same diatribes and talking points that led to his party getting a MAGA sledgehammer to its face in 2024. Then, he’s gallivanting around hoping that Tesla’s stock drops—Minnesota’s pension fund has a lot of shares in that company.

🚨Kevin O’Leary blasts “Bozo” Tim Walz over rooting for Tesla stock to crash — while his state’s pension plan owns it:



"That poor guy didn't check his portfolio and his own pension plan for his state. It's beyond stupid what he did."



"I mean, what's the matter with that guy? He… pic.twitter.com/WPvT2OCTUX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2025

He says it was a “joke,” and we have no humor. Timmy, your party melts down over the sillier things. And sorry, but hoping to trash a stock while domestic terrorists are targeting it isn’t funny.

Tim Walz says the one thing that brings him joy during the day is watching Tesla stock go down.



The Democrat VP candidate is openly rooting for the destruction of a top 10 American company while his supporters destroy its cars.



Whatever you thought life would look like with… pic.twitter.com/V4BDzjFCle — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2025

Tim Walz is now desperately trying to backpedal on his sick comments about Tesla. Claims it was a joke and accuses Republicans of having no sense of humor.



It’s always “just a joke” when they get called out.



Nobody is buying this. We know what he meant. pic.twitter.com/dlRVglGFde — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 23, 2025

Once again, this clown shows why this Democratic Party is lost. The man is exceptional in leading his followers to become bogged down in quicksand. It’s all theater. This entire bit is the shoddy, trite show they put on for us in 2024. It only energized the people who were too few to win national elections. Let them fume among themselves.

We won, they lost.

***

Friendly Reminder: All Tim does is lie, like when he said he was at Tiananmen Square.

JUST IN: Tim Walz is still trying to get his cover story straight on his “Tiananmen Square” lie.



He now says: “I had my dates wrong."



All this clown does is lie. pic.twitter.com/rBuT3Pl3sf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2024