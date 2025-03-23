Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's...
Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now
CBS News Left Out a Crucial Detail in Their Shoddy Anti-Trump Piece About...
Tiananmen Timmy Is Racing to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla
You Can’t Hate The Fake News Media Enough
The Gaslighting Is Not Working
About Those 100 'Faith Leaders' Who Support Reckless Government Spending
Globalist Debauchery
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 260: Interview with the Museum of the Bible’s...
Trump Revokes Security Clearances for Joe Biden and Other Huge Names
Trump's DOE: A Course Correction in American Education is Exactly What We Need
Texas May Be Bringing Ibogaine Therapy to the U.S.
Oh Boy, Chuck Schumer Faces More Backlash
Trump WH Hits Back at Boston Mayor’s Bold Defiance
Tipsheet

Former Federal Prosecutor Under Trump, Biden Found Dead In Virginia Home

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 23, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Former U.S. federal prosecutor Jessica Aber was found dead at her Alexandria, Virginia, home on Saturday, just two months after stepping down from her position. The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive woman. The cause of her death is currently unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

“As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death,” the Alexandria police department said in a statement. “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death.”

Aber served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2021 to 2025, appointed by President Joe Biden and unanimously confirmed by the Senate. She held the position until her resignation on January 20, under the Trump administration. During her tenure, Aber led a team of approximately 300 staff members, overseeing a district that serves around six million residents.

“We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber," her successor, Erik Siebert, the current U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement. “She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard.”

Recommended

Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career. She loved EDVA, and EDVA loved her back. We remain committed to her life’s work, a commitment to seeking justice, as she would have wanted,” Siebert continued. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now Matt Vespa
CBS News Left Out a Crucial Detail in Their Shoddy Anti-Trump Piece About Migrant Legal Status Matt Vespa
Tiananmen Timmy Is Racing to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla Matt Vespa
You Can’t Hate The Fake News Media Enough Derek Hunter
Trump WH Hits Back at Boston Mayor’s Bold Defiance Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Advertisement