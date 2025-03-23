Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now

I don’t keep up with what Disney is doing. What they did to the Star Wars franchise is unforgivable. Yet, the new Snow White movie starring Rachel Zegler, a pro-Hamas clown, is getting bombed harder than Gaza right now, as critics and theater-goers are decidedly not watching this movie:

"Lazy, visually repellant" - The Independent

"Exhaustingly awful" - The Guardian

"Disney has trashed its reputation" - The Times

"A strange, hot mess" - Huff Post

"Listless" - ScreenDaily

"Good enough... for TV" - Vanity Fair

"Film has a major identity crisis" - BBC#snowwhite pic.twitter.com/gN7ZfB40Nw — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) March 22, 2025

The woke remake of Snow White is flopping with audiences. Projected to have revenue of $35-$40 million opening weekend with a $240 million budget.



Rachel Zegler’s far leftist woke comments are also causing audiences to avoid going. pic.twitter.com/srS3pOgyuf — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 22, 2025

Disney spent $240 million on the new Snow White movie.



The movie is facing backlash and is being accused of being ‘woke’ over Rachel Zegler’s criticism of the original film.



“It’s no longer 1937. She’s not going to be saved by the Prince.”



pic.twitter.com/FENBqDnqb1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 22, 2025

Describe the ending scene of the new Snow White movie in three words or less 👇 pic.twitter.com/cN9zR9lssm — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 22, 2025

While you couldn’t drag me to this movie, it might have made a profit if it weren’t a woke fiasco with a star who wasn’t a left-wing trainwreck. It’s Snow White. A remake no one can screw up if you follow the formula. Disney didn’t, and this project has self-immolated everyone involved.