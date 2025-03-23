Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's...
Tipsheet

Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 23, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

I don’t keep up with what Disney is doing. What they did to the Star Wars franchise is unforgivable. Yet, the new Snow White movie starring Rachel Zegler, a pro-Hamas clown, is getting bombed harder than Gaza right now, as critics and theater-goers are decidedly not watching this movie:

While you couldn’t drag me to this movie, it might have made a profit if it weren’t a woke fiasco with a star who wasn’t a left-wing trainwreck. It’s Snow White. A remake no one can screw up if you follow the formula. Disney didn’t, and this project has self-immolated everyone involved.

