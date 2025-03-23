Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now

I don’t keep up with what Disney is doing. What they did to the Star Wars franchise is unforgivable. Yet, the new Snow White movie starring Rachel Zegler, a pro-Hamas clown, is getting bombed harder than Gaza right now, as critics and theater-goers are decidedly not watching this movie:
"Lazy, visually repellant" - The Independent— Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) March 22, 2025
"Exhaustingly awful" - The Guardian
"Disney has trashed its reputation" - The Times
"A strange, hot mess" - Huff Post
"Listless" - ScreenDaily
"Good enough... for TV" - Vanity Fair
"Film has a major identity crisis" - BBC#snowwhite pic.twitter.com/gN7ZfB40Nw
The woke remake of Snow White is flopping with audiences. Projected to have revenue of $35-$40 million opening weekend with a $240 million budget.— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 22, 2025
Rachel Zegler’s far leftist woke comments are also causing audiences to avoid going. pic.twitter.com/srS3pOgyuf
Disney spent $240 million on the new Snow White movie.— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 22, 2025
The movie is facing backlash and is being accused of being ‘woke’ over Rachel Zegler’s criticism of the original film.
“It’s no longer 1937. She’s not going to be saved by the Prince.”
pic.twitter.com/FENBqDnqb1
Recommended
Describe the ending scene of the new Snow White movie in three words or less 👇 pic.twitter.com/cN9zR9lssm— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 22, 2025
Nobody saw this coming. pic.twitter.com/261cdZWlmj— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2025
While you couldn’t drag me to this movie, it might have made a profit if it weren’t a woke fiasco with a star who wasn’t a left-wing trainwreck. It’s Snow White. A remake no one can screw up if you follow the formula. Disney didn’t, and this project has self-immolated everyone involved.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member